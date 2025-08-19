ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

UFC Hall of Famer Edgar Coming Back at 43 for Bare-Knuckle Boxing Fight

Diana Beasley
Frankie Edgar reacts after loosing to Marlon Vera in their bantaweight bout during the UFC 268
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

At age 43, Frankie Edgar is ending his retirement to face Jimmie Rivera in a bare-knuckle boxing match. The fight is set for October 4, 2025, at BKFC 82 in Newark, New Jersey.

"I'm super excited to get back in competing, especially here in Jersey," said Edgar to ESPN.

Since wrapping up his MMA career at UFC 281 in November 2022, Edgar hasn't competed in combat sports. Now he's making his return at the Prudential Center, just miles from his hometown of Toms River.

News of the matchup leaked after BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor posted about it online, with Edgar's manager Ali Abdelaziz later confirming it. Rivera comes in with a mixed 2-2-1 record in bare-knuckle boxing as both former UFC fighters square off.

During his 15 years in the cage, Edgar built a reputation that landed him in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2024. His stellar 24-11-1 record includes championship runs across three weight classes.

His big moment came when he took the lightweight belt from BJ Penn at UFC 112. After beating Penn twice more in title defenses, Edgar went on to have two classic championship battles with Gray Maynard - both earning Fight of the Night honors.

With eight hours of total fight time, Edgar sits at third all-time in UFC history. His final UFC stretch ended with three straight knockout losses, with Chris Gutierrez landing the final blow.

Rivera brings serious MMA credentials, having gone up against stars like Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. His last bare-knuckle fight ended in a loss to champion Kai Stewart.

The BKFC 82 card also features Mike Perry going against Jeremy Stephens. For Edgar, this marks his first pro fight in his home state since the beginning of his career.

UFC
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Great Britain celebrate after winning the Gold medal match on penalties against the Netherlands during the Women's hockey Gold medal match between The Netherlands and Great Britain
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 19Michael Garaventa
Rich Eisen speaks onstage for the Overreaction Monday with Rich Eisen panel during Fanatics Fest
Human InterestRich Eisen Returns to ESPN’s SportsCenter After 20-Year BreakDiana Beasley
Womens Pole Vault World Champion Yelena Isinbaeva of Russia poses during the 12th IAAF World Indoor Championships at The Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 18Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub