UFC Hall of Famer Edgar Coming Back at 43 for Bare-Knuckle Boxing Fight

At age 43, Frankie Edgar is ending his retirement to face Jimmie Rivera in a bare-knuckle boxing match. The fight is set for October 4, 2025, at BKFC 82 in Newark, New Jersey.

"I'm super excited to get back in competing, especially here in Jersey," said Edgar to ESPN.

Since wrapping up his MMA career at UFC 281 in November 2022, Edgar hasn't competed in combat sports. Now he's making his return at the Prudential Center, just miles from his hometown of Toms River.

News of the matchup leaked after BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor posted about it online, with Edgar's manager Ali Abdelaziz later confirming it. Rivera comes in with a mixed 2-2-1 record in bare-knuckle boxing as both former UFC fighters square off.

During his 15 years in the cage, Edgar built a reputation that landed him in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2024. His stellar 24-11-1 record includes championship runs across three weight classes.

His big moment came when he took the lightweight belt from BJ Penn at UFC 112. After beating Penn twice more in title defenses, Edgar went on to have two classic championship battles with Gray Maynard - both earning Fight of the Night honors.

With eight hours of total fight time, Edgar sits at third all-time in UFC history. His final UFC stretch ended with three straight knockout losses, with Chris Gutierrez landing the final blow.

Rivera brings serious MMA credentials, having gone up against stars like Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. His last bare-knuckle fight ended in a loss to champion Kai Stewart.