St. Louis Cardinals vs Miami Marlins: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series against the Miami Marlins tonight. The Cardinals benefitted from several Miami errors to coast to an 8-3 victory in the first game of the series, snapping a five-game losing streak in the process. The loss constituted an extension of Miami's recent struggles, marking the eighth loss in its last 10 games.

The Cardinals are likely to get a better appearance from their starter here than they did in Game 1. Michael McGreevy has only started eight games this season, but he has posted solid stats, accumulating a 4.41 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in those appearances. The Marlins are already in the midst of a bit of a cold streak, and they will be without left fielder Kyle Stowers thanks to a brief stint on the IL. It seems likely that McGreevy manages another solid start here.

The solid pitching should continue for the Marlins here, with pitcher Edward Cabrera on the hill. Cabrera has been one of the best arms on the team this season, earning a 3.34 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 21 starts. In his lone start against St. Louis this season, the righty was able to hold the Cardinals to a single run over six innings of work. A repeat performance is certainly on the table as the Marlins try to even the series this evening.

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-182).

Marlins -1.5 (+146).

Moneyline

Cardinals (+115).

Marlins (-147).

Totals

Over 8 (-108).

Under 8 (-119).

The above data was collected on Aug. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 63-63 ATS this year.

The Cardinals are 34-27 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 29-28-4 in games following a St. Louis victory.

The Marlins are 73-52 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 38-27 ATS in games following a loss.

The under is 33-27 in Miami's home games.

Cardinals vs Marlins Injury Reports

St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Donovan, 2B — Out.

Nolan Arenado, 3B — Out.

Victor Scott II, CF — Out.

John King, RP — Out.

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B — Out.

Kyle Stowers, LF — Out.

Jesus Tinoco, RP — Out.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction and Pick

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling, dropping five of their past six games. The Miami Marlins are hard to beat at home. They swept the Yankees at home earlier this month and are 6-2 in their past eight home games entering Monday evening. Furthermore, Cards pitcher Michael McGreevy has been inconsistent. The rookie has squandered 21 runs in his past 22.2 innings pitched.