Saban Shuts Down Coaching Return Rumors with Blunt Response to Former QB

Nick Saban commentates on the ESPN College Gameday
Nick Saban fired back at coaching comeback rumors with harsh words for his former quarterback Greg McElroy at Monday's award show. "Greg McElroy played quarterback for us and if he'd done something like that when he was a player, he would have got his a-- kicked," Saban told Sports Illustrated.

McElroy sparked speculation when he said a "notable source" at SEC media days hinted the retired coach might return. People laughed, but the timing didn't add up - McElroy wouldn't have had those connections during his playing years.

The legendary coach retired after racking up an incredible 297 wins. His .806 career win percentage is remarkable, including an impressive 206-29 record at Alabama.

Seven national championships highlight his career - six with the Crimson Tide in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020. He grabbed his first title while coaching LSU in 2003.

During his tenure, Alabama made it to eight of the first ten College Football Playoff tournaments between 2014 and 2023. No other team has matched this accomplishment.

His time at Alabama, beginning in 2008, kept the team fighting for national titles in all but three regular-season games. This run remains unequaled in modern college football.

His control of the SEC resulted in eight titles at Alabama plus two at LSU. These victories came when the conference - widely considered football's toughest - was at its most competitive.

