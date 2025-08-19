ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
MLB Plans Two-Team Expansion, First Since 1998

Diana Beasley
The MLB Batter logo is seen outside of Angel Stadium
Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

During the Little League Classic show on ESPN, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced plans to add two teams by 2029. This major change would bring baseball to 32 teams - something never seen before in the sport's history.

Not since the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays joined in 1998 has MLB added new teams. The current 27-year gap is the longest time between new teams since the early 1960s.

Several cities are eager to join the major leagues. Salt Lake City, Nashville, Austin, Portland, and Montreal lead the pack of possible locations. But MLB needs to solve stadium problems with Oakland and Tampa Bay before moving ahead.

"A 10 p.m. game slot, which sometimes features East Coast vs. West Coast teams, could instead showcase two West Coast teams," said Manfred to Sports Illustrated.

By reducing travel time between cities, MLB hopes to increase local viewership through nearby matchups. The change would create even numbers - 16 teams in both the American and National leagues.

Putting teams closer together would mean fewer cross-league games. TV networks would get better deals with teams playing in the same time zones, making it easier to plan schedules.

Baseball has grown in waves - starting in '61, adding four teams in '69, two more in '77, and new teams in Colorado and Florida by '93.

Current MLB team owners could make billions from expansion fees. Several cities have shown they're ready to jump in.

The 30-team setup hasn't changed since '98. Baseball has never gone this long without adding teams - not even during the long stretch from 1901 to 1961.

Once they fix the stadium issues, MLB will start taking official proposals, hoping to see new teams playing by 2029.

