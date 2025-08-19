Listen to Win: Bier Fest Brews & BBQ at Busch Gardens

Bier Fest, Brews & BBQ and runs Fridays through Sundays, plus Labor Day, until September 1 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Listen to Craig Shemon & Companey to win tickets!

Included with park admission, the event brings together global BBQ flavors, refreshing drinks, and lively entertainment. Guests can taste their way through four themed food cabins—Lost in the Sauce with Southern BBQ and sweets, The Smokin’ Samurai featuring Asian BBQ, Out of the Box with creative mashups, and Mis Amigos serving Latin-inspired street food. Favorites include root beer ribs, brisket cones, Korean pork wings, and mango jerk chicken.

At Helga’s Bier Garten, visitors can enjoy German-inspired bites such as bratwurst, currywurst, and pretzel bites while listening to five daily performances by The DeLeon Oktoberfest Band. The event also features more than 75 rotating beverage options, including lagers, ales, sours, ciders, cocktails, and local brews like 3 Daughters Brewing Raspberry Lemonade Cider and Tampa Bay Brewing’s Psycho Swamp Safari IPA.

Guests can maximize the experience with a Bier Fest Sampler, starting at $40, offering five, eight, or ten items. Pass Members receive extra value with a 10-item sampler for the price of eight, along with exclusive perks and year-round park access.

Material Terms - On Air

How to enter: Listen to Win

Dates of contest: 8/18/25 - 8/29/25

How winner is being selected: Caller 9

When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p

How many times a person can enter: 1

Age of entrants: 18+

How many winners are being selected: 10

What the prize is: 2 tickets

What the prize value is: $140