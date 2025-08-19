ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Former Boxing Champion Julio César Chávez Jr. Faces Deportation, Prison Time for Drug Cartel Ties

Diana Beasley
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reacts as he walks to the ring for his fight against Jake Paul
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Following a bout with Jake Paul in California, Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. got kicked out of the U.S. and ended up in a Sonora maximum-security prison. Mexican officials want to know about his suspected connections to the Sinaloa Cartel and gun trafficking.

Immigration agents picked up the 39-year-old boxer over visa problems. They caught him lying on his green card paperwork, and his B2 tourist visa expired in February 2024.

"We are currently working on a few issues," said manager Sean Gibbons to The Los Angeles Times.

The trouble began with a 2019 Mexican investigation. A judge ordered his arrest, saying he helped crime groups and moved illegal weapons. If convicted, he could face 40 years in prison, according to Mexico's Federal Attorney General's Office.

While checking his green card application, Homeland Security found red flags. His wife's previous links to cartel members raised concerns, flagging him as a public safety risk.

But immigration isn't his only worry. LA police busted him with illegal assault weapons in 2024. He paid $50,000 bail and headed straight to drug rehab.

His legal troubles stretch back years. A 2012 DUI in California got him 13 days in jail and three years probation. When he skipped a drug test after a fight in 2019, boxing officials suspended him.

His boxing career went downhill fast. After grabbing the WBC title in 2011 and defending it three times, he lost big matches against stars like Canelo Álvarez and Sergio Martinez. His last shot at glory fell apart when he quit during his fight with Daniel Jacobs in 2019.

The cartel connection goes back to his father, boxing legend Julio César Chávez Sr., who hung around drug lords. The elder Chávez openly admitted his friendship with notorious kingpin Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum isn't backing down on his deportation - he needs to face the music back home. This case shows how drug cartels keep trying to get their hooks into professional athletes.

boxing
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Frankie Edgar reacts after loosing to Marlon Vera in their bantaweight bout during the UFC 268
Human InterestUFC Hall of Famer Edgar Coming Back at 43 for Bare-Knuckle Boxing FightDiana Beasley
Great Britain celebrate after winning the Gold medal match on penalties against the Netherlands during the Women's hockey Gold medal match between The Netherlands and Great Britain
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 19Michael Garaventa
Rich Eisen speaks onstage for the Overreaction Monday with Rich Eisen panel during Fanatics Fest
Human InterestRich Eisen Returns to ESPN’s SportsCenter After 20-Year BreakDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub