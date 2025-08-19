Florida’s Lagway Returns to Full Practice After Calf Injury

Suited up and moving quickly, Florida QB DJ Lagway got back on the practice field Monday. He wore a no-contact jersey while running full-team drills - his first since hurting his calf in July.

"He's feeling much better, and he's moving around well," said head coach Billy Napier to Louisiana Sports.

The sophomore QB spent three weeks doing limited work on the sidelines. While his teammates ran complete drills, he was limited to basic throws and individual work. Now, with the August 30 opener against Long Island University at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium coming up fast, his return comes at a crucial time.

His numbers from last year paint an uneven picture. Taking over after Graham Mertz's October knee injury, Lagway hit 60% of his throws. He finished with 1,915 yards, throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He made waves in his first start. Against Samford, the freshman threw for 456 yards, setting a new record. No other first-year Gator QB had ever reached those numbers.

But his time at Florida reads like a list of injuries. A shoulder problem wiped out spring practice. Then he needed sports hernia surgery. By November, a hamstring issue kept him from playing against Texas.

The race for backup QB is still open. Yale transfer Aidan Warner, newcomer Tramell Jones Jr., and veteran Harrison Bailey are all in the mix. "It's still very much a battle... I wish I had more clarity," Napier admitted.

Coaches are watching him closely. They've closed more practices this year, though reports say his throwing power keeps improving.