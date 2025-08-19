ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Five-Time NBA All-Star John Wall Calls it Quits After 11 Seasons

Diana Beasley
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

NBA star John Wall is walking away from basketball after 11 pro seasons. "I gave this game everything I had," Wall told The Economic Times.

Picked first overall in 2010, Wall made his mark in Wizards' history. His brilliant passing led to 5,282 assists and 976 steals - both franchise records. The lightning-quick guard also scored 10,879 points, landing him fourth all-time for the team.

The Kentucky alum had his best year in 2016-17. Wall lit up opponents for 23.1 points while dropping 10.7 assists per game, landing him seventh in MVP voting that season.

Wall burst onto the scene, averaging 16.4 points per game in his first season. His impressive rookie year almost won him Rookie of the Year.

Between 2013 and 2018, Wall was a fixture at the All-Star game. He reached his peak with All-NBA honors in 2017, and made the All-Defense team in 2015.

But injuries changed everything. A devastating Achilles injury cost him the entire 2019-20 season. In his last six years, Wall played just 147 games.

Short stays in Houston and LA wrapped up his career. His final year saw him average 11.4 points in 34 games for the Clippers. Though Memphis picked him up in 2023, he never played for them.

Away from basketball, Wall focused on helping others. He created programs targeting youth poverty and homelessness. In 2020, he became part-owner of Australia's South East Melbourne Phoenix basketball team.

John WallWashington Wizards
Diana BeasleyWriter
