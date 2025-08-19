Buccaneers’ McMillan Out for Season Start Following Neck Injury in Steelers Game

A brutal hit during Tampa Bay's second preseason matchup with Pittsburgh has landed wide receiver Jalen McMillan on injured reserve to kick off the NFL season.

Head coach Todd Bowles told ESPN, "Yeah, he's going to miss some time." The injury occurred when McMillan leaped for a catch and collided with Steelers defender Daryl Porter Jr., landing neck-first onto the turf.

Doctors at a local hospital cleared McMillan to travel back with his teammates. He later showed up at practice sporting a neck brace - signaling he'll need time to recover. The injured reserve designation means he'll be sidelined for at least four weeks.

The timing couldn't be worse for Tampa Bay. With Chris Godwin already on the active/PUP list following ankle surgery, their passing game takes another hit. McMillan's absence hurts after his impressive rookie year with 37 catches, 461 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Ohio State rookie Emeka Egbuka will step up as starter. He'll line up with Mike Evans and Sterling Shepard when Atlanta comes to town on September 7. Look for tight end Cade Otton to get more passes thrown his way in the reshuffled offense.

The Week 9 bye appears to be the earliest McMillan could return to action. His hot streak late last season - leading the NFL with seven touchdown catches in five weeks - makes this setback especially tough.