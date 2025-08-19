ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Buccaneers’ McMillan Out for Season Start Following Neck Injury in Steelers Game

Diana Beasley
Jalen McMillan #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to an NFL Preseason 2025 game
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

A brutal hit during Tampa Bay's second preseason matchup with Pittsburgh has landed wide receiver Jalen McMillan on injured reserve to kick off the NFL season.

Head coach Todd Bowles told ESPN, "Yeah, he's going to miss some time." The injury occurred when McMillan leaped for a catch and collided with Steelers defender Daryl Porter Jr., landing neck-first onto the turf.

Doctors at a local hospital cleared McMillan to travel back with his teammates. He later showed up at practice sporting a neck brace - signaling he'll need time to recover. The injured reserve designation means he'll be sidelined for at least four weeks.

The timing couldn't be worse for Tampa Bay. With Chris Godwin already on the active/PUP list following ankle surgery, their passing game takes another hit. McMillan's absence hurts after his impressive rookie year with 37 catches, 461 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Ohio State rookie Emeka Egbuka will step up as starter. He'll line up with Mike Evans and Sterling Shepard when Atlanta comes to town on September 7. Look for tight end Cade Otton to get more passes thrown his way in the reshuffled offense.

The Week 9 bye appears to be the earliest McMillan could return to action. His hot streak late last season - leading the NFL with seven touchdown catches in five weeks - makes this setback especially tough.

The third-round pick from 2024 had established himself as a go-to target. Now Tampa Bay will have to count on its backup receivers as the real games begin.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Shilo Sanders #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during the 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp
NFLBuccaneers’ Latest Roster Predictions Show Shilo Sanders Missing Final Team CutDiana Beasley
The Sports World Continues
NFLThe Sports World Continues Even During VacationCraig Shemon
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins prepares to snap the ball during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
NFLDolphins vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub