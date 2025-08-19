28 Team Playoff Format Proposal is Bad for College Football

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown as A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers defends in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A new 28 team college football playoff proposal is the brain child of Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and it is a bad idea. Just last season college football jumped from 4 playoff teams to 12. But for the past six months football powers clamored for another expansion to a 16 team playoff. The problem there is the BigTen and the SEC, who have all the decision making power, cannot agree on who gets the 16 spots.

So Petitti and the Big Ten floated the idea of a 28 team format that would give the Big Ten and SEC 7 automatic spots each year. The Big 12 and ACC would get 5 each. Group of 5 would get two spots. And a selection committee would fill two at large spots. One of those would presumably go to Notre Dame.

28 TEAM PLAYOFF PROPOSAL

Oh, and this 28 team playoff format would eliminate conference championships. Once the regular season ends we would go straight to the playoffs where the first 20 games would be on campus of the higher seeded team. Sure having the first round of games on campus instead of neutral sites was great last year. But 20 games?