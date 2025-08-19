ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
28 Team Playoff Format Proposal is Bad for College Football

Craig Shemon
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown as A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers defends in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A new 28 team college football playoff proposal is the brain child of Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and it is a bad idea. Just last season college football jumped from 4 playoff teams to 12. But for the past six months football powers clamored for another expansion to a 16 team playoff. The problem there is the BigTen and the SEC, who have all the decision making power, cannot agree on who gets the 16 spots.

So Petitti and the Big Ten floated the idea of a 28 team format that would give the Big Ten and SEC 7 automatic spots each year. The Big 12 and ACC would get 5 each. Group of 5 would get two spots. And a selection committee would fill two at large spots. One of those would presumably go to Notre Dame.

Oh, and this 28 team playoff format would eliminate conference championships. Once the regular season ends we would go straight to the playoffs where the first 20 games would be on campus of the higher seeded team. Sure having the first round of games on campus instead of neutral sites was great last year. But 20 games?

Why don't we just let everybody in? (sarcasm) The one advantage college football has over other sports right now is that every Saturday means life or death for most teams. We have great drama every single Saturday. The more teams we let in the playoff the more we diminish the importance of the regular season. Powers in charge of football and NCAA basketball continue to push for the bigger-is-better model for their post-seasons. Actually less is more. For more talk and analysis of college football tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
