Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore reacts during warmups of the Michigan football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

The sports world continues even during vacation. Craig Shemon and Company took a week off to mentally charge before football season starts. Moving forward we will have football every weekend between now and February! But in the last week some interesting things happened which we will recap on our show. Catch us every weekday from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Some of the things that occurred, in chronological order: We had an NFL preseason game halted due to a serious injury. The Lions Morice Norris suffered a head/neck injury vs the Falcons. Players were so upset they did not continue the game. We are glad to report Norris has recovered.

A major injury occurred in the annual Yankees Old Timers Game. Hall of Fame reliever Mariano Rivera tore his Achilles. Yikes.

THE SPORTS WORLD CONTINUES

We saw Jaguars kicker Cam Little nail a 70 yard field goal in a preseason game. If it had occurred in a regular season game it would have been an NFL record...by a lot.

Shedeur Sanders made his preseason NFL debut for the Browns and looked pretty good. Stay tune for more on that quarterback soap opera.

The NCAA finally levied its "punishment" on Michigan for the Connor Stalions SpyGate scandal. The school has to pay a fine that could reach $30 million dollars and coach Sherrone Moore will have to add a game to his 2 game, self imposed suspension. But he won't serve it until 2026. That's weird. Former coach Jim Harbaugh will get another 10- year show cause penalty. That's in addition to his 4 year show cause he got for BurgerGate.