St. Louis Cardinals vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The St. Louis Cardinals will open a three-game series on the road against the Miami Marlins tonight. Both of these teams have struggled in the recent going, with the Cardinals losing five straight contests, while the Marlins have lost eight of their last 11. One team has to start the series off with a win tonight, as unlikely as it seems for both squads.

The Cardinals' lineup has been well below average in nearly every measurable pitching metric, but one of their rotation's few bright spots will take the hill tonight. Matthew Liberatore has amassed a 4.08 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 22 starts, establishing himself as one of the few pitchers on the team who consistently gives the Cardinals a chance to win. However, managing his pitch count has been an issue as of late, with Liberatore leaving each of his last four starts in the fourth inning. A longer outing would be a big leg up in St. Louis's favor, and is certainly achievable against a struggling Miami team.

Opposing Liberatore is Marlins starter Eury Perez. After a rocky start to the season, the young righty managed to correct course, moving on to post a 3.58 ERA and a fantastic 0.98 WHIP over his 12 starts this season. Perez has been especially difficult to deal with at home, with opposing batters only putting up a .158 average when he pitches at LoanDepot Park. Despite their losing streak, the Cardinals have been fairly effective at the plate recently, setting the stage for an excellent duel between them and Perez.

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-227)

Marlins -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline

Cardinals (+115)

Marlins (-127)

Totals

Over 7.5 (-110)

Under 7.5 (-110)

The above data was collected on 8/17/25, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 62-63 ATS this year.

The Cardinals are 33-27 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 32-28-3 in games following a St. Louis loss.

The Marlins are 73-51 ATS this season, one of the best records in the MLB.

The Marlins are 34-24 ATS in games following a Miami win.

The under is 33-26 when Miami plays at home.

Cardinals vs Marlins Injury Reports

St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras, 1B - Day-to-Day.

Brendan Donovan, 2B - Day-to-Day.

Nolan Arenado, 3B - Out.

Lars Nootbaar, CF - Day-to-Day.

Victor Scott, CF - Out.

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out.

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out.

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction and Pick