St. Louis Cardinals vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The St. Louis Cardinals will open a three-game series on the road against the Miami Marlins tonight. Both of these teams have struggled in the recent going, with the Cardinals losing five straight contests, while the Marlins have lost eight of their last 11. One team has to start the series off with a win tonight, as unlikely as it seems for both squads.
The Cardinals' lineup has been well below average in nearly every measurable pitching metric, but one of their rotation's few bright spots will take the hill tonight. Matthew Liberatore has amassed a 4.08 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 22 starts, establishing himself as one of the few pitchers on the team who consistently gives the Cardinals a chance to win. However, managing his pitch count has been an issue as of late, with Liberatore leaving each of his last four starts in the fourth inning. A longer outing would be a big leg up in St. Louis's favor, and is certainly achievable against a struggling Miami team.
Opposing Liberatore is Marlins starter Eury Perez. After a rocky start to the season, the young righty managed to correct course, moving on to post a 3.58 ERA and a fantastic 0.98 WHIP over his 12 starts this season. Perez has been especially difficult to deal with at home, with opposing batters only putting up a .158 average when he pitches at LoanDepot Park. Despite their losing streak, the Cardinals have been fairly effective at the plate recently, setting the stage for an excellent duel between them and Perez.
Spread
- Cardinals +1.5 (-227)
- Marlins -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline
- Cardinals (+115)
- Marlins (-127)
Totals
- Over 7.5 (-110)
- Under 7.5 (-110)
The above data was collected on 8/17/25, and may have changed since writing.
Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 62-63 ATS this year.
- The Cardinals are 33-27 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 32-28-3 in games following a St. Louis loss.
- The Marlins are 73-51 ATS this season, one of the best records in the MLB.
- The Marlins are 34-24 ATS in games following a Miami win.
- The under is 33-26 when Miami plays at home.
Cardinals vs Marlins Injury Reports
St. Louis Cardinals
- Willson Contreras, 1B - Day-to-Day.
- Brendan Donovan, 2B - Day-to-Day.
- Nolan Arenado, 3B - Out.
- Lars Nootbaar, CF - Day-to-Day.
- Victor Scott, CF - Out.
Miami Marlins
- Connor Norby, 3B - Out.
- Kyle Stowers, LF - Out.
- Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out.
Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction and Pick
Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "Both teams went into Sunday struggling of late as the Cardinals had dropped four straight at home while the Marlins had dropped seven of their previous eight. Liberatore hasn't been reliable of late, going less than five innings in each of his last five starts. He is 0-4 in his last six starts, and the Cardinals' bullpen hasn't been overly stellar either. Perez had his struggles against Cleveland, but still picked up the win in his last outing. He is 2-0 in his last three starts. The Cardinals are 26-34 on the road this season, and with Liberatore sputtering, you have to fade them here. Take the Marlins at home in the series opener."