Scheffler Wins BMW Championship with Incredible 81-Foot Chip-In, Takes Fifth Win of 2025

In a thrilling finish at Caves Valley Golf Club, Scottie Scheffler beat Robert MacIntyre by two shots. He entered the final round four shots back but finished at 15 under par.

The world's number one player locked up his win with an unbelievable 81-foot chip from the rough on 17. "I missed it on the correct side... it was a chip we practiced... I knew how fast it was... it was kind of a bowl pin... everything funnels towards it... it was definitely nice to see that one go in," said Scheffler to Sports Illustrated.

This victory gives Scheffler his 18th PGA Tour win and fifth title in 2025. His solid final round of 3-under 67 earned him $3.6 million from the $20 million purse.

MacIntyre, who held the lead through three rounds, struggled on Sunday with a 3-over 73. "I got off to an absolutely horrific start... I just expected jumpers on [holes] 1 and 2... I was really expecting to go out there, foot down, and perform the way I have the last couple days," the runner-up told Sports Illustrated.

During the first five holes, Scheffler played steady golf at 1 under while MacIntyre dropped to 3 over. Key birdies on holes 7 and 11 put Scheffler ahead, but bogeys on 12 and 14 made things close.

Since March, Scheffler hasn't placed outside the top 10 in 13 straight events. His 2025 wins now include the PGA Championship, The Open, and Olympic gold.

"Today was a grind... it just has a lot to do with the intensity we bring to each round and each shot," Scheffler told Sports Illustrated.

The fast Maryland greens challenged players throughout the day. The win gives Scheffler 2,000 important FedExCup points.