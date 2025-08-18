Rich Eisen Returns to ESPN’s SportsCenter After 20-Year Break

Twenty years after leaving the network, Rich Eisen is heading back to the SportsCenter desk on August 18 at 11 p.m. ET.

After the Bengals-Commanders Monday Night Football game, Eisen teams up with NFL expert Mina Kimes. They'll analyze the game and look ahead to what's in store for the 2025 NFL season.

"I know all the people who work in the NFL at ESPN... I can't believe it. I'm going back," said Eisen to ESPN.com.

Starting September 2, his show gets a new home across ESPN's platforms. Viewers can watch him from noon to 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+, and the network's streaming service.

During his earlier stint from 1996-2003, Eisen worked alongside Stuart Scott. He made appearances on reality TV shows like Beg, Borrow & Deal, and handled Home Run Derby interviews.

He proved his reporting chops when he broke Mark McGwire's 2001 retirement story. He also filled in as host on The Tony Kornheiser Show and The Dan Patrick Show.

The Rich Eisen Show, which launched in 2014, moved between DirectTV, Fox Sports Radio, and NBC Sports. His work earned him Emmy nominations for Outstanding Personality and Studio Show.

At NFL Network, his home since '03, Eisen keeps busy. He hosts the GameDay morning shows and does play-by-play for regular season games.