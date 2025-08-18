Omaha Basketball Player Deng Mayar Dies in Utah Drowning Accident

University of Nebraska Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar died Saturday in a drowning accident at Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman, Utah. The school shared the news Sunday.

While swimming at the popular spot, Mayar and a friend got into trouble. Though his friend managed to get to safety and tried frantically to help, Mayar went under the water. After a long search, rescue teams found his body late that night.

"Our entire program is devastated to learn of Deng's passing... After competing against him for two years we were elated to add him... Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better," said Omaha head coach Chris Crutchfield to ESPN.

At 6-foot-8, the forward came to UNO after playing two good seasons at North Dakota. In his last year with the Fighting Hawks, he put up 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while playing in 42 games, starting 15 of them.

"Our hearts are broken... He was a wonderful person with a heart the size of a gym... As competitive as he was on the court he had a gentle nature," said North Dakota head coach Paul Sather to ESPN.

Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Mayar was a standout at Judge Moore Catholic High School, helping his team win regional titles. He put up impressive numbers his senior year - scoring 17.4 points per game.

Before making it to Division I, he played at three junior colleges. At Howard College, where he started every game, he was a sharp shooter - hitting over 52% of his shots - while scoring 12 points per game.

The friend who tried to save Mayar is still in the hospital but getting better. People who live nearby have been worried about the reservoir, saying there aren't enough lifeguards and the water gets deep unexpectedly.