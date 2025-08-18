Buccaneers’ Latest Roster Predictions Show Shilo Sanders Missing Final Team Cut

Tampa Bay's rookie safety Shilo Sanders needs to make a strong showing in his final preseason game to make the team. Pewter Report's newest breakdown doesn't include the undrafted rookie on the 53-man roster, with five other players leading the pack at safety.

Scott Reynolds of the Bucs staff evaluated Sanders's position. "He looks like a practice squad safety right now." The Buffalo game gives Sanders one last chance to change that outlook.

When asked by ESPN, Coach Todd Bowles kept it straight: "very aggressive, very young, very hungry," while pointing out Sanders's contributions on special teams.

The safety position is stacked with talent. J.J. Roberts comes with $300K guaranteed, while Kaevon Merriwether shows potential from Iowa. Christian Izien stuck with the team last year as an undrafted find. Add in Georgia's Tykee Smith and standout Antoine Winfield Jr., and spots are limited.

The rookie kicked off preseason well against Tennessee - landing a quarterback hit and making a solid tackle. But things didn't go well in Pittsburgh where he missed two key tackles.

His college career tells a better story. In 10 starts at Colorado last year, Sanders got CFN Third-Team All-Big 12 honors. His numbers stand out: 67 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a sack, and a defensive touchdown.

While GM Jason Licht praises Sanders's work ethic, reality is tough. His three-year, $2.96 million deal has minimal guarantees - typical for undrafted rookies trying to earn a spot.

After reviewing film, Sanders knows where to improve. "I feel like I left some big hits on table. Next game will be some improvements on my angles... because you don't really get work on it in an NFL practice."