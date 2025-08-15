ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Two Fighters Drop Out of UFC 319, Including King Green’s Last-Minute Exit

Diana Beasley
King Green of the United States looks on before his lightweight fight during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena
Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

In an unexpected development, UFC 319 lost two fights after fighters were injured. King Green backed out of his undercard match against Carlos Diego Ferreira. "I can't even f***ing walk, guys," Green shared on Yahoo Sports while showing his crutches on Instagram.

The event dropped to 13 fights after Green pulled out. The other cancellation happened when "The Ultimate Fighter" season 33 welterweight final between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko fell apart. Ferreira was still dropping weight when he heard his opponent was out.

Green, a 38-year-old lightweight fighter, had never missed a scheduled fight until now. He's been struggling lately in the cage - losing three of his last four matches.

The headlining fight remains unchanged, with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis taking on Khamzat Chimaev. One TUF 33 final is still happening - the flyweight battle between Alibi Idiris and Joseph Morales.

UFC officials haven't announced new dates for the canceled bouts yet. They'll schedule Sezinando and Donchenko for later this year. Both Green and Ferreira are now waiting to hear about their next fights.

This isn't the first time Ferreira has dealt with a fight change. Now the seasoned fighter is left hanging after weeks of hard training.

While Green recovers from his injury, his position in the lightweight rankings could change. When he'll be able to fight again isn't known yet.

UFC
Diana BeasleyWriter
