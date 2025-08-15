Rays vs Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays head across the San Francisco Bay looking to keep momentum going after an 8–2 win in Sacramento, while the Giants are desperate to halt a five-game losing skid. The first pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. EST at Oracle Park.

Both clubs sit just under .500 — Tampa Bay at 59–63 and San Francisco at 59–62 — but their recent trajectories couldn't be more different. The Rays enter the series having won two of three and will start Joe Boyle (1–2, 3.82 ERA). The right-hander was lit up for six runs in his last start.

The Giants counter with Landen Roupp (7–6, 3.11 ERA), expected to come off the injured list to make his first start in roughly three weeks. The righty has generally managed to keep the ball in the park, allowing just eight home runs in 101.1 innings.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-186)

Giants -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Rays +113

Giants -124

Total

Over 8 (-105)

Under 8 (-112)

The above data was collected on August 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Giants Betting Trends

Both teams are 4-6 against the spread in the past 10 games.

The total has gone over in four of the Rays' last five matchups.

The total has gone under in five of the Giants' last seven games.

The Rays have lost 14 of their last 20 but are 5-2 against the Giants in their past seven matchups.

The Giants are on a five-game losing streak and are 1-13 in their past 14.

The Rays have won just five of their past 20 games on the road.

Rays vs Giants Injury Reports

Rays

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (hamstring).

Taylor Walls, SS — 10-day IL (groin).

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Jonathan Aranda, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Athletics

Player, position - Questionable (knee).

Erik Miller, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Jerar Encarnacion, RF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rays vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"The Giants were abysmal offensively in that series against the Padres, and I don't see it getting any better here against a Rays team with a decent option in Joe Boyle. The Giants haven't been very good offensively, regardless of whom they've gone up against. On the other side, the Rays haven't been consistent offensively either, and I think the runs will be coming at a premium in this game. It's also not the most exciting matchup on Friday's card, but I'm still rolling with the under here." Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

"Both of these teams have the same number of wins, but the Giants have lost five in a row while the Rays have won two of their last three games .... San Fran has only totaled five runs in their last five games but while not lighting up the scoreboard they will get some runs off Boyle, who gave up six runs in his last start .... The Giants' lineup will get it done for a change, and with Roupp having another strong start, they will get the win and end their skid. Take the Giants." — Jason Green, Statsalt