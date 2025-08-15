ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Patriots Coach Vrabel Breaks Up Vikings Training Camp Fight, Ends Up in Player Pile

Diana Beasley
Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots directs his players during training camp
Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

During a joint training camp practice on August 14, 2025, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel jumped into the middle of things, trying to break up a fight between his players and the Minnesota Vikings.

Video showed the crazy scene as Vrabel pulled players apart before getting knocked to the ground in the scuffle. What started the fight isn't clear.

"He'll do anything for us. That's love," said wide receiver DeMario Douglas to TMZ.

Just days earlier on August 6, Vrabel got cut up stopping another fight. That time, he jumped between his team and Washington Commanders players after rookie TreVeyon Henderson knocked someone down.

The tough-as-nails former NFL linebacker shrugged off his cuts from the first fight. When Pop Douglas checked on him, he shot back with a grin, "The other guy got it worse."

Drake Maye couldn't help joking about it. "Someone told me it looked like 'the Trump gunshot wound' at the time," the quarterback told TMZ.

Before taking over in New England this year, Vrabel built up an impressive NFL career. He played 14 years, winning three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and making the Pro Bowl. He then coached the Tennessee Titans for six seasons.

Teams like joint practices to test themselves against new opponents before the season starts. But when rival teams meet, tensions rise and fights can break out.

The two teams will face off again in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025.

Mike VrabelNew England Patriots
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins prepares to snap the ball during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
NFLDolphins vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to throw a pass during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLJaguars vs Saints: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFLBuccaneers vs Steelers: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub