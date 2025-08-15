Orlando City SC vs Sporting KC: Odds, Spread, and Total

They say that General Patton didn't want to win a battle without defeating the enemy's best commanding officer. On an infinitely lesser scale, the Lions of Orlando City could likewise feel bittersweet about having trounced Inter Miami by three goals without Lionel Messi appearing for the visiting Herons last weekend.

However it happened, the win snapped a painful streak for Orlando City SC on home turf. Luis Muriel's brace against Miami helped to give the Lions new momentum in an MLS Eastern Conference race, in which powerful Nashville is falling back due to suffering upset losses in road games.

The Lions will try to win two in a row at Inter & Co Stadium when the Wizards of Sporting KC visit this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST. Orlando is better than a 1-to-2 betting favorite to claim three points.

Spread

Orlando City SC -1.25 (-112)

Sporting KC +1.25 (-108)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC -240

Sporting KC +500

Draw +415

Total

OVER 3.5 (+100)

UNDER 3.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Sporting KC Betting Trends

Orlando City SC has won five out of six matches across all competitions.

Sunday's win at Inter & Co Stadium broke more than a two-month home winless streak.

Sporting Kansas City has lost three of its last four matches.

Each team has gone 4-4-2 in the historical matchup.

Orlando City SC vs Sporting KC Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Yutaro Tsukada remains out following Anterior Cruciate Ligament surgery.

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena remains out following Achilles tendon surgery.

Sporting KC

Defender Joaquin Fernandez is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Erik Thommy is out with a hip injury.

Orlando City SC vs Sporting KC Predictions and Picks

The Leagues Cup Group Stage was punishing for a summer tournament, forcing countless teams to fight for just three slots in the quarterfinals. But now that those rounds are said and done, Orlando City can feel glad about a tourney calendar that will not tax the Lions as badly as most added competitions. Orlando gets the honor of facing a defending Mexican champion in Toluca on a convenient day next week.

Sporting KC makes a vulnerable foe for an Orlando City team on a high. The Wizards' summer road effort has been dismal outside of an Independence Day victory over the Colorado Rapids in Denver. Chad Smith of KC Soccer Journal argues that Sporting KC's 0-2 loss to San Diego last weekend was deceiving: "I'm here to tell you (KC) actually executed (its) gameplan exceptionally well … chances just didn't go in." However, he admits in the same report that KC's 4-4-2 formation isn't getting the desired results.