NBA Announces 2025-26 Schedule with 247 Games on National TV, Durant Takes on Thunder in Season Opener

The NBA released its loaded 2025-26 season schedule Thursday, with national TV games jumping to 247 - way up from last year's 172. The season kicks off October 21.

In an interesting twist, Kevin Durant starts his run with the Houston Rockets against his former squad, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors and Lakers face off later that night in a showdown between Western Conference powerhouses.

At 40 years old, LeBron James hits the floor for his record-setting 23rd NBA season. The Lakers' star continues building on his scoring record while holding down his starting role.

Christmas Day brings a full slate of games: The Knicks take on Cleveland at noon ET, then Spurs-Thunder, Mavs-Warriors, Lakers-Rockets, and finishing with Wolves-Nuggets in the nightcap.

MLK Day features four games on national TV. The Hawks host Milwaukee at 1 p.m., Cleveland heads to OKC at 2:30 p.m., New York battles Dallas at 5 p.m., and Detroit faces Boston in prime time.

Key dates fill the schedule: February 5 is the trade deadline, LA hosts All-Star weekend February 13-15, and the regular season wraps up April 12.

Rookies Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper meet right away when Dallas plays San Antonio. It's only the second time ever that the draft's top two picks have matched up this early.

The Emirates NBA Cup is back for its third year, with group games running October through November. The tournament ends with the championship game in Las Vegas.