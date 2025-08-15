Miami Marlins vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox tonight. It is a battle of two teams looking for a way out of recent slumps, as the Marlins have lost eight of their last 11 games while the Sox have lost five of their last seven. Someone has got to add a win to their record here in what should be a competitive interleague matchup.

Making it significantly less likely that Miami wins this contest is the fact that Sandy Alcantara is on the mound. Alcantara's Cy Young season has nearly disappeared in the rearview mirror because of his performance this year, as his 6.55 ERA and 1.45 WHIP are among the worst numbers in the MLB. With him on the mound, it is difficult to have any sort of confidence in the Marlins, especially against a solid offense like Boston's.

Manager Alex Cora has a much sunnier outlook on his starting pitching. Lucas Giolito has been the picture of a solid starter, posting a 3.77 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in 18 starts. However, he will have to attempt to rebound from one of his worst starts of the season last time out, when he gave up four runs in five innings to the San Diego Padres. The Marlins present a good opportunity to put a quality start in the books tonight.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-140)

Red Sox -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline

Marlins +144

Red Sox -155

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-109)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on August 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Marlins are 31-29-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The Marlins are 2-0 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.

The UNDER is 32-29-1 in games following a Miami loss.

The Red Sox are 24-15 ATS against National League opponents.

The Red Sox are 29-32 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 9-7-1 when Boston plays after a day off.

Marlins vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out

Boston Red Sox

Marcelo Mayer, INF - Out

Marlins vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Red Sox are at a scheduling advantage here, as they were just battling some tough teams out West, but have the day off while Miami grinds out one more game in Cleveland. Both teams have lost four of five, but Boston has the better record and is at home.

On top of this, they are sending out the better pitcher. Alcantara is starting for Miami, but has seemingly lost his magic as his ERA is up at 6.55, and he has just a 6-11 record. Giolito has been much stronger for the Sox; he has an 8-2 record, but more importantly, has a better ERA and stronger strikeout-walk ratio. The Red Sox will come in rested and get the win here. Take Boston to win."