Jaguars vs Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michael Garaventa
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to throw a pass during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the New Orleans Saints in this Week 2 preseason game.

The Jaguars fell against the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25. It was a back-and-forth contest, with the Steelers pulling away in the fourth. The Jacksonville defense allowed nearly 400 yards of total offense and struggled on third-down stops. There were no turnovers in this game, and possession time was very evenly distributed. Both teams performed effectively in the red zone.

The Saints fell against the Los Angeles Chargers 27-13. The first half was competitive, but the Saints' offense struggled to find the end zone. The Chargers built a two-score lead, and New Orleans was unable to come back. The rushing defense struggled to halt the run game, while the red zone defense went 1-for-3.

Spread

  • Jaguars -3.5 (-110)
  • Saints +2.5 (-103)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars -206
  • Saints +149

Total

  • OVER 40 (-120)
  • UNDER 40 (-109)

*The above data was collected on August 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Jacksonville is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games.
  • Jacksonville is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games against New Orleans.
  • Jacksonville is 1-4 SU in its last five games against New Orleans.
  • New Orleans is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of New Orleans' last seven games.
  • New Orleans is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Jaguars vs Saints Injury Reports

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Zech McPhearson, CB - Injured Reserve
  • Johnny Mundt, TE - Questionable
  • Arik Armstead, DE - Questionable
  • Jalen McLeod, LB - Questionable
  • Cole Van Lanen, OT - Questionable
  • Caleb Ransaw, CB - Questionable
  • Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable
  • Cooper Hodges, OT - Out

New Orleans Saints

  • Mason Pline, TE - Injured Reserve
  • Bub Means, WR - Injured Reserve
  • Alontae Taylor, CB - Questionable
  • Will Clapp, C - Injured Reserve
  • Trevor Penning, OT - Questionable
  • Chris Olave, WR - Questionable
  • Devin Neal, RB - Questionable
  • Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured Reserve
  • J.T. Gray, S - Questionable
  • Foster Moreau, TE - Out
  • Taysom Hill, Te - Out
  • Pete Werner, LB - Questionable

Jaguars vs Saints Predictions and Picks

The Jaguars are sixth in passing yards, tied for 24th in running yards, 12th in points scored, and 28th in points allowed. The Jaguars recently had a scrimmage that focused on competition and minor improvements. Travis Hunter continues to practice both offense and defense. QB Trevor Lawrence is adjusting to the new scheme and making good progress. Lawrence believes he has a strong supporting cast this season.

The Saints rank 10th in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and tied for 22nd in points allowed. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough are competing for the position of quarterback in New Orleans' training camp. They held a joint practice with the Rams, and the offensive line struggled. The Saints' offense appears to be struggling again, but the defense may have another great start to build on.

Best Bet: Jaguars Spread

The Jags are coming off a strong scoring performance and simply need to concentrate on their defense. The Saints failed to complete some offensive drives, while the offensive line performed slightly below average against the Rams in practice. Also, Jacksonville performed well in the red zone in Week 1.

Michael GaraventaWriter
