Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy: Odds, Spread, and Total

Casual gamblers might peek at Inter Miami's odds for this weekend and think sportsbooks have the wrong Los Angeles opponent listed. Miami's moneyline odds to beat LA are reasonably cheap, even though the Herons play host to the last-place LA Galaxy, not MLS champion LAFC, at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

Lionel Messi's injury is an obvious key to the numbers. Messi's leg wound from Round 2 of the Leagues Cup was severe enough to keep No. 10 out of the tournament match to follow and out of the MLS league loss to Orlando last weekend. The grind of summer's all-competitions schedule has taken a toll on Messi.

The other factor holding Inter Miami's odds back is the LA Galaxy's uptick in form. The Galaxy scored 10 goals in the Leagues Cup Group Stage to reach this coming Wednesday's quarter-finals, following a stretch of consecutive home-field victories and seven league points from four dates in early July.

Spread

Inter Miami -1 (+120)

LA Galaxy +1 (+150)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -199

LA Galaxy +445

Draw +370

Total

Over 3.5 (-102)

Under 3.5 (-118)

The above data was collected on August 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy Betting Trends

Inter Miami's loss to Orlando snapped a three-game MLS win streak.

Totals have gone over in 14 of Inter Miami's last 18 games across competitions.

The LA Galaxy has not won a road game this MLS season.

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Forward Lionel Messi is doubtful with a lower-leg injury.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Forward Allen Obando is questionable with a hamstring strain.

LA Galaxy

Midfielder Riqui Puig is out with a knee injury.

Defender Carlos Garces is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy Predictions and Picks

Each team's momentum fell with a thud last round, as the Herons and Galaxy lost by a combined 1-8 tally. Orlando carved up Miami's back line with a dozen on-target shots, exposing a Herons squad that's down to its emergency GK. The LA Galaxy, which is relying on taking points at home to avoid a record-setting bummer of a season, gave up a brace to little-known Danny Musovski in an 0-4 loss to visiting Seattle.

It remains a shock how many goals LA was able to produce in the Leagues Cup's opening rounds. Galaxy strikers Joseph Paintsil and Matheus Nascimento each tallied three goals in Round 1 and Round 3 of the event combined. Damian Calhoun of the Los Angeles Daily News writes that a run to the tournament's finals would be "the best way for the Galaxy to save their disappointing season."