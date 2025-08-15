Dolphins Bounce Back in Second Lions Joint Practice After Rough Start

Miami got their act together Thursday, looking much better against Detroit. Just a day after getting pushed around, the team looked sharp in the red zone and played tighter defense - even without big names Tyreek Hill and Jaelan Phillips playing.

The day before left reporters shocked. They called it the most one-sided joint practice they'd seen, as Detroit - still riding high from their playoff run - pushed Miami around with raw power and non-stop energy.

Detroit's aggressive practice approach came from their recent playoff success and Coach Campbell's tough-guy mentality. Before things kicked off, Lions linebacker Grant Stuard flat-out questioned if Miami could keep up with them.

Meanwhile, other NFL news dropped Thursday. Chiefs think Rashee Rice will play four games before his September 30 hearing. Rice is looking at a month in jail and five years probation after a March 2024 wreck.

In Pittsburgh, Coach Tomlin sat several stars for the upcoming Buccaneers game. Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, T.J. Watt, and Jalen Ramsey will be watching from the bench.

Things are still rocky between Dallas and Micah Parsons over his contract. The linebacker asking for a trade during camp has thrown a wrench in preparations. After practice in Oxnard, both Parsons and Jerry Jones kept quiet about talks.

Eagles rookie Shedeur Sanders hurt his side during joint drills with Cleveland. With him day-to-day, Dillon Gabriel might snag the backup spot behind Joe Flacco.