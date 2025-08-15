Buccaneers vs Steelers: Odds, Spread, and Total

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Buccaneers defeated the Tennessee Titans 29-7. Tampa led 13-7 at halftime and outscored the Titans 16-0 in the second half. The rushing defense performed admirably, while the Buccaneers' passing attack nearly quadrupled the Titans' passing yards total. The defense made three interceptions, and the offense had a good yards per play average.
The Steelers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-25. It was a back-and-forth contest between touchdowns and field goals. Pittsburgh scored a touchdown in each quarter and limited the Jaguars to a handful of field goals rather than scores. They played well on third-down defense, but they should improve their rushing game.
Spread
- Buccaneers -3 (-103)
- Steelers +3 (-128)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -159
- Steelers +122
Total
- OVER 39 (-100)
- UNDER 39 (-131)
*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Buccaneers vs Steelers Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of Tampa Bay's last six games.
- Tampa Bay is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.
- Tampa Bay is 1-7-1 ATS in its last nine games against Pittsburgh.
- Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Pittsburgh's last seven games.
- Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last six games.
Buccaneers vs Steelers Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- JJ Roberts, S - Questionable
- Michael Pratt, QB - Out
- Antoine Winfield, Jr. - S - Questionable
- Cade Otton, TE - Questionable
- Rachaad White, RB - Questionable
- Anthony Walker Jr. LB - Out
- Dennis Houston, WR - Questionable
- Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Out
- Chris Godwin, WR - Out
- Sua Opeta, G - Questionable
- David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve
- Kameron Johnson, WR - Questionable
- Trey Palmer, WR - Questionable
- Desmond Watson, DT - Out
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cameron McCutcheon, CB - Injured Reserve
- Jonnu Smith, TE - Questionable
- Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable
- Darius Slay, CB - Questionable
- Will Howard, QB - Questionable
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable
- Joey Porter Jr., CB - Questionable
- Calvin Anderson, OT - Questionable
- Dean Lowry, DT - Injured Reserve
- Jacob Slade, DT - Injured Reserve
- Cory Trice Jr., CB - Questionable
- Donald Parham Jr., TE - Injured Reserve
Buccaneers vs Steelers Predictions and Picks
Tampa Bay is ranked 23rd in passing yards, second in rushing yards, 10th in points scored, and first in points allowed. The Buccaneers' offense struggled during a joint practice with the Steelers. The two-minute drill stood out from the rest of the offense. Emeka Egbuka, a rookie, performed admirably during practice, and the squad is optimistic about special teams. Teddy Bridgewater will make his debut against the Steelers.
Pittsburgh ranks third in passing yards, tied for 24th in running yards, fourth in points scored, and 20th in points allowed. According to recent Steelers reports, several starters will not play in this preseason game. The focus will be on building off of the first preseason game and possibly tightening up the defense. The offense started nicely during the joint practice but slowed down later. Kaleb Johnson, a rookie running back, will see more action and seek to improve on his performance in the first game.
Best Bet: Bucs Spread
The Steelers are resting most of their starters for this game, while the Bucs' offense appears to be improving, as evidenced by their performance at the joint practice. Also, Bridgewater will want to make a solid first impression on his new squad.