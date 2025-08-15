Buccaneers vs Steelers: Odds, Spread, and Total

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Buccaneers defeated the Tennessee Titans 29-7. Tampa led 13-7 at halftime and outscored the Titans 16-0 in the second half. The rushing defense performed admirably, while the Buccaneers' passing attack nearly quadrupled the Titans' passing yards total. The defense made three interceptions, and the offense had a good yards per play average.

The Steelers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-25. It was a back-and-forth contest between touchdowns and field goals. Pittsburgh scored a touchdown in each quarter and limited the Jaguars to a handful of field goals rather than scores. They played well on third-down defense, but they should improve their rushing game.

Spread

Buccaneers -3 (-103)

Steelers +3 (-128)

Moneyline

Buccaneers -159

Steelers +122

Total

OVER 39 (-100)

UNDER 39 (-131)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Buccaneers vs Steelers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Tampa Bay's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.

Tampa Bay is 1-7-1 ATS in its last nine games against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Pittsburgh's last seven games.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Buccaneers vs Steelers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

JJ Roberts, S - Questionable

Michael Pratt, QB - Out

Antoine Winfield, Jr. - S - Questionable

Cade Otton, TE - Questionable

Rachaad White, RB - Questionable

Anthony Walker Jr. LB - Out

Dennis Houston, WR - Questionable

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Out

Chris Godwin, WR - Out

Sua Opeta, G - Questionable

David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve

Kameron Johnson, WR - Questionable

Trey Palmer, WR - Questionable

Desmond Watson, DT - Out

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cameron McCutcheon, CB - Injured Reserve

Jonnu Smith, TE - Questionable

Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable

Darius Slay, CB - Questionable

Will Howard, QB - Questionable

Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable

Joey Porter Jr., CB - Questionable

Calvin Anderson, OT - Questionable

Dean Lowry, DT - Injured Reserve

Jacob Slade, DT - Injured Reserve

Cory Trice Jr., CB - Questionable

Donald Parham Jr., TE - Injured Reserve

Buccaneers vs Steelers Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is ranked 23rd in passing yards, second in rushing yards, 10th in points scored, and first in points allowed. The Buccaneers' offense struggled during a joint practice with the Steelers. The two-minute drill stood out from the rest of the offense. Emeka Egbuka, a rookie, performed admirably during practice, and the squad is optimistic about special teams. Teddy Bridgewater will make his debut against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh ranks third in passing yards, tied for 24th in running yards, fourth in points scored, and 20th in points allowed. According to recent Steelers reports, several starters will not play in this preseason game. The focus will be on building off of the first preseason game and possibly tightening up the defense. The offense started nicely during the joint practice but slowed down later. Kaleb Johnson, a rookie running back, will see more action and seek to improve on his performance in the first game.

Best Bet: Bucs Spread