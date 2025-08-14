ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Punta Rassa Boat Ramp to Reopen After Hurricane Ian, Shows Major Progress in Recovery

The Punta Rassa Boat Ramp in Lee County will reopen to boaters on Aug. 21. This marks the first public access since Hurricane Ian. Officials plan a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting, with the boat ramp opening at noon.

Basic services return with this first phase. Visitors can use the main launch, select docks, and restrooms. The timing matches the Florida Department of Transportation's vital repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. Limited parking spots are available.

Staff from Parks & Recreation watch the site as construction moves forward. New warning signs mark off zones still needing work. Boaters are urged to avoid all construction zones, including areas with ongoing dock work and the riprap along the Causeway, to maintain safety during this time.

The next phase brings more improvements. Future improvements include completed dock access, bright lighting, and spots to clean fish.

