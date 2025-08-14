Marlins vs Guardians: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Marlins will aim to win the rubber match of their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Marlins are third in the National League East Division, with a 58-62 record. They won Game 2 by 13-4. Miami scored four runs in the first inning and continued to score throughout the game. Miami ended their four-game losing streak, as the offense scored in double digits for the first time since Aug. 1. Jakob Marsee led the attack with four hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs.

The Guardians are second in the American League's Central Division, with a 62-57 record. Only one game separates them from the New York Yankees for the third wild card spot, and they are six and a half games behind the Detroit Tigers in first. Cleveland has not suffered a tough loss in a long time, and they will look to rebound in the finale. They were down 4-0 in Game 2 and rallied to tie it, but the bullpen could not stop the Marlins' bats.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-188)

Guardians +1.5 (-263)

Moneyline

Marlins +122

Guardians -136

Total

OVER 7.5 (-111)

UNDER 7.5 (-103)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Miami's last six games.

Miami is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Miami is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Cleveland.

Cleveland is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games.

Cleveland is 5-2 SU in its last seven games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Cleveland's last seven games when playing at home against Miami.

Marlins vs Guardians Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Cleveland Guardians

Wuilfredo Antunez, RF - Day-to-day

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Chase DeLauter, RF - Day-to-day

Will Brennan, RF - 60-day IL

Justin Boyd, RF - Day-to-day

Marlins vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

Miami is 30-31 on the road and 3-7 over its last ten games. The Marlins are currently tied for 18th in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. Their pitching ERA is 24th.

Kyle Stowers leads the team in homers and RBIs. In Game 2, he had two hits and one RBI. Miami will look for another complete effort in the series finale. The Marlins' starting pitcher is Edward Cabrera, who is 6-5, with a 3.08 ERA. He has six quality starts this season and four straight games allowing one run or less.

Cleveland is 30-28 at home and 7-3 over its last 10 games. The Guardians are ranked 26th in runs scored, 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. Their pitching ERA is 11th.

Jose Ramirez currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, he had one hit. Cleveland pitching looks to bounce back in Game 3 and get some early offense again. The Guardians' starting pitcher is Tanner Bibee, who is 8-9, with a 4.53 ERA. He has seven quality starts this season, but has given up four runs in three straight starts.

Best Bet: Marlins Moneyline