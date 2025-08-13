Tampa Bay Rays vs Athletics: Odds, Run Line, and Total

Sportsbooks confidently offered betting lines for tonight's Athletics-Rays series closer before yesterday's game was in the books … even though the odds for neither team look confident. What made Las Vegas decide so early that the closer would be close, given both teams' lousy trek through summer thus far?

We'll find out when the Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays in the last of three ball games at 9:05 p.m. EST. The Rays are favored to win the series finale, but only by a few pennies on a tight set of moneylines.

The Rays lost to the Athletics by a 6-0 score yesterday, showing poor plate discipline in a game of empty base paths. If another series loss occurs, just getting back above .500 will be a challenge for Tampa.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+123)

Athletics +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline

Rays -132

Athletics +114

Total

Over 9.5 (-103)

Under 9.5 (-113)

The above data was collected on August 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has gone 3-5 on its current road trip.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 6-17 ATS in the last 23 games.

Totals have gone under in 10 of the last 12 Rays-Athletics games.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Athletics Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Shortstop Taylor Walls is day-to-day with a left groin injury.

Ace pitcher Shane McClanahan remains on rehab duty with biceps tendinitis.

First baseman Jonathan Aranda is on the 10-day IL with a fractured left wrist.

Relief pitcher Manuel Rodríguez is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Utility player Richie Palacios is on the 60-day IL with a right knee sprain.

Relief pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 60-day IL following facial surgery.

Oakland Athletics

Shortstop Jacob Wilson is on the 10-day IL with a fractured forearm.

Third baseman Max Muncy is on the 10-day IL with a right hand fracture.

Center fielder Denzel Clarke is on the 10-day IL with a right adductor strain.

Relief pitcher Grant Holman is on the 60-day IL with right rotator cuff tendinitis.

Relief pitcher Jose Leclerc is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Catcher Austin Wynns is on the 60-day IL with an abdominal strain.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Athletics Predictions and Picks

As blogger Bill Ladson of MLB puts it, the Rays have been "ravaged" by injuries. Three infielders, two outfielders, and ace pitcher Shane McClanahan remain sidelined. Still, the left-over Rays' best bats are warm, with Junior Caminero's big Monday followed by Brandon Lowe's two hits on Tuesday.

Athletics probable pitcher J.T. Ginn is not experienced at beating talented teams in a fight to save their season. Ginn has only won three games in his young career. But what makes tonight's start a wild card is that Ginn seems to play better against outstanding teams while letting cellar-dwellers ding him around.