NFL Safety Rules Force Rodgers to Switch Helmets After Using Same One for 20 Years

Diana Beasley
Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

After wearing the same helmet for two decades, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has to get a new one. The NFL's newest safety rules have knocked his go-to Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD off the approved list for the 2025 season.

"I can't stand the helmet. I've worn a Schutt for 20 years, and somehow it finally didn't pass the safety standard," Rodgers told Marca.

The NFL removed seven helmet models from their approved list. Teams now have to choose from just 10 options that meet tough safety standards. Rodgers, now 41, has started practicing with the Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II.

Even though the equipment team has tried their best to tweak the new helmet, issues keep coming up. Even trying out the highly-rated Schutt F7 Pro didn't work for the veteran quarterback.

"The face mask doesn't fit the helmet because it's an old face mask, obviously just like I'm old," Rodgers quipped, calling his new gear a "damn spaceship."

Since sitting out the Jacksonville preseason opener, Rodgers hasn't played any real games with the new helmet yet.

An upcoming practice against Tampa Bay will put the Steelers' offense to the test before their next preseason game.

This helmet swap impacts more than just the former Green Bay star - quite a few NFL veterans now need to adjust as the league gets stricter about head protection.

Teams can choose from four different helmet styles to match their uniforms, but that hasn't fixed the fit problems for Pittsburgh's new QB.

Working out with T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward helps make the change easier. At this stage in his career, Rodgers really values practice time with seasoned teammates.

The Tampa Bay practice will give coaches new video to study protection schemes. Head coach Todd Bowles plans to try different defensive strategies against the Steelers' offense.

