Marlins vs Guardians: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Marlins will try to win Game 2 of their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians after dropping their last four games.

The Marlins are third in the National League East Division with a record of 57-62. They fell 4-3 in the first game of this series. Miami gave up the game's winning run in the eighth inning after falling behind 3-0 early on, then tying the score with three runs in the fifth inning. The top of the lineup performed the majority of the work, as the offense amassed five hits. Eric Wagaman walked three times, setting the offensive pace.

The Guardians rank second in the Central Division of the American League with a record of 62-56. Only one game separates them from the New York Yankees for the third wild card slot, and they are five and a half games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers. Six of Cleveland's last seven games have been victories. The pitching is improving, and they are winning the close games.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-192)

Guardians -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Marlins +115

Guardians -130

Total

OVER 8 (-103)

UNDER 8 (-113)

*The above data was collected on August 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Miami is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Cleveland.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cleveland's last six games.

Cleveland is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Cleveland is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Marlins vs Guardians Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Cleveland Guardians

Wuilfredo Antunez, RF - Day-to-day

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Chase DeLauter, RF - Day-to-day

Will Brennan, RF - 60-day IL

Justin Boyd, RF - Day-to-day

Marlins vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

Miami is 29-21 on the road and 3-7 over its last ten games. The Marlins are currently tied for 18th in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. Their pitching ERA is 24th.

Kyle Stowers leads the team in homers and RBIs. In Game 1, he went 0 for 2. During this brief skid, the pitching has been poor in three games, and the offense has only scored one run in two of them. The Marlins' starting pitcher is Eury Perez, who has a 4-3 record and a 3.25 ERA. He has three quality starts this season, all of which were shutouts.

Cleveland is 30-27 at home and 8-2 over its last 10 games. The Guardians are ranked 26th in runs scored, 29th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging percentage. Their pitching ERA is 11th.

Jose Ramirez currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 1, he got three hits, including two home runs and two RBIs. For the past week, this team has been playing well on both sides of the ball and has found itself in the wild-card race. The Guardians' starting pitcher is Gavin Williams, who is 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA. He had 10 quality starts this season and recently nearly pitched a no-hitter against the New York Mets.

Best Bet: Guardians Moneyline