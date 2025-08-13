Lions Dominate Dolphins in Completely One-Sided Joint Practice

Detroit ran over Miami in a joint practice that left NFL reporters amazed at how dominant they were. Many said it was the most lopsided scrimmage they'd ever seen.

Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown showed off with amazing catches, torching Miami's secondary over and over. At quarterback, Jared Goff carved up the defense with perfect throws while Detroit's defenders shut down every Miami drive.

"Not a great day for Miami," said Mike Payton to Yahoo Sports.

Injuries really hurt Miami. With Andrew Meyer out indefinitely and Liam Eichenberg stuck on the PUP list, the offensive line fell apart.

Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson ran for their lives all morning. Wilson threw two picks early as defenders kept getting into the backfield.

"You have to do things between the whistle and not after them," said coach Dan Campbell to Sports Illustrated.

Things got heated late when safety Ifeatu Melifonwu got into it with Lions receiver Jameson Williams. The fight was the final blow in Miami's rough day.

The practice showed Miami still can't handle physical teams - a problem they've had for years. Lions linebacker Grant Stuart saw this coming before practice began.

Even with Cam Smith back from injury, Miami's young defensive backs couldn't stop Detroit's passing game.