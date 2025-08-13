Kansas Athletics Gets $300 Million Gift, One of the Largest Gifts in History

KU just got an incredible $300 million from graduate David Booth. It's not just the biggest gift the school has ever seen - it's one of the largest donations ever given to college sports in America.

A big chunk - $75 million - will go toward fixing the stadium and starting the next phase of campus improvements. "David's unprecedented generosity is transformative now and for our future. It accelerates phase II of the Gateway District and the new 'Booth' and inspires others to step up and join in completing this vision," said Athletic Director Travis Goff to Sports Illustrated.

They've already put $450 million into stadium upgrades. The southwest, west, and north sides will be done by 2025.

The gift creates a matching challenge: other donors can chip in to help fund future campus expansion. Most of the money will help keep athletic programs running year after year.

They're planning to build new dorms, retail spots, and restaurants near the stadium. They want to turn the area into a lively hub where students can hang out and local businesses can grow.

Booth has deep ties to KU. He got two degrees there and worked at the stadium when he was younger. After giving $9 million in 2004 and $50 million in 2017, they named the stadium after him.

The timing couldn't be better for KU football. The team had an impressive 9-4 season in 2023, making the top-25 for the first time in a decade. Even though they went 5-7 last season, everyone's still optimistic.

Major sports schools everywhere are finding ways to blend athletics, academics, and business. It's a smart move that brings in money while making game days more fun for everyone.