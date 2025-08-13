Jets Backup QB Taylor Gets Knee Surgery, Week 1 Status Uncertain

Tyrod Taylor had knee surgery, keeping him out through the preseason. The Jets' 36-year-old backup could miss the September 7 opener in Pittsburgh.

After weeks of limited practice, Taylor needed what Coach Aaron Glenn called a "minor scope." Glenn remains hopeful about a Week 1 return.

"This is Year 15 for him and, of course, he's seen a lot of things and has played in a lot of games. It's great having him in the room, for sure," said Justin Fields to ESPN.

The Jets now face a backup problem. Their choices? Adrian Martinez, straight from the UFL without any NFL experience, and rookie Brady Cook, who's dealing with a minor ankle issue but should be back soon.

Injuries aren't new to Taylor. He's dealt with rib, wrist, and hamstring problems. Most memorably, a bizarre incident in 2020 left him with a punctured lung while with the Chargers - an injury that started Justin Herbert's career.

In 94 NFL games, Taylor has proven himself valuable. He holds a 28-28-1 record, with 12,254 passing yards and 68 touchdowns. He's completed nearly 62% of his passes.

The team's injury concerns go beyond QB. Allen Lazard hurt his right shoulder against Green Bay, putting him out for two weeks.

On the bright side: Mason Taylor and John Simpson returned to practice. The defensive line got stronger too - Quinnen Williams and Jermaine Johnson started working out again.