Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals 10-Year Battle with Stage 4 Cancer

For ten long years, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fought a private battle against stage 4 melanoma. Between 2010 and 2020, he went through four major surgeries while keeping his health struggle private.

"I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy]," said Jones to the Los Angeles Times.

During his fight, doctors operated on his lungs twice and removed affected lymph nodes in two separate surgeries. His recovery came through experimental PD-1 immunotherapy trials - a breakthrough that stops certain proteins, allowing the body's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Studies show that PD-1 treatments have improved survival rates for stage 4 melanoma patients from 35% to 50%. What began as an experimental treatment has become a go-to option against advanced skin cancer.

Jones's announcement comes just ahead of a Netflix documentary about his NFL team. The film reveals a more personal side of the owner, showing his quiet meditation practices and personal lists of people who shaped his life, beginning with former coach Jimmy Johnson.

Cancer has affected others in the Cowboys organization too. In 2024, Tad Carper battled stage 2 cancer. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer overcame thyroid cancer when he was 28.

The billionaire's treatment combined traditional surgery with cutting-edge medicine. Now, after finishing his full treatment plan, he says he's cancer-free.

While there had been talk about Jones's health over the years, he kept quiet until this week, speaking up after early screenings of the Netflix film set to release next week.