Clark Gets into Heated Exchange with Ref After Fever’s One-Point Loss to Wings

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark got into it with referee Amy Bonner after Indiana Fever's heartbreaking 81-80 loss to Dallas on August 12, 2025. The tense face-off after the game added to the growing friction between officials and the star rookie.

The game ended when Kelsey Mitchell's last shot didn't fall near the bench. Mitchell bumped into Clark, who was sitting out with a groin injury.

A shorthanded Indiana faced Dallas without their key guards. With Clark, McDonald, and Colson out, they had to bring in veteran Odyssey Sims on a hardship contract.

Things got heated before halftime when Clark jumped in between coach Stephanie White and officials during a heated argument. She'd played peacemaker like this once before this season.

The loss showed how the Fever struggled in tight games. Their thin guard rotation forced them to piece together different lineups while leaning on emergency pickups in important moments.

Even with missed games, Clark's rookie year was full of highlights. She made history as the first rookie to get a triple-double, earning rookie awards and an All-Star selection.

Cameras caught Clark sarcastically clapping and yelling at Bonner as everyone left the court. The ref turned around, pointing back at the Fever bench during the intense exchange.

Her run-ins with refs have become a pattern. In an earlier game against Connecticut, assistant Briann January had to hold Clark back from getting a tech.

Clark's exciting style changed how people watched the league this season. Her fancy passes and showmanship packed arenas and got tons of media coverage.