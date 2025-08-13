ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Bills Lock Up James Cook with $48M Deal, Setting Guarantee Record

Diana Beasley
ames Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos
The Bills have signed running back James Cook to a huge four-year, $48 million extension. The deal includes $30 million in guaranteed money, setting a new high mark for NFL running backs in the last five years.

After sitting out practice for four days, Cook returned to the field Tuesday right before the deal was finalized. His agent Zac Hiller told CBS Sports, "James could only envision himself as a Buffalo Bill. We are extremely thankful to the entire Bills organization and glad we could make that happen."

The new contract is way bigger than Cook's original $5.8 million rookie deal. His breakout 2024 season, when he matched O.J. Simpson's team record of 16 rushing touchdowns, led to this massive payday.

Earlier this week, Bills coach Sean McDermott talked about the situation: "I would say that things have changed. And yes, we have had conversations with James. Good conversations that I've mentioned before. The information that we're getting is that he is moving towards practicing."

Cook was incredible in the playoffs too. He racked up 19 total touchdowns to break team records, while his regular-season rushing scores put him tied at the top of the NFL with Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs.

In the passing game, Cook grabbed 32 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He was also one of the best at finding holes, ranking fifth in the league with 3.1 yards before contact per run.

Last year was a huge step up for the two-time Pro Bowler. While splitting time with Ty Johnson and Ray Davis, Cook was on the field for 45% of plays. Before his explosion in 2024, he had only scored nine touchdowns in his career.

When Cook got back to practice, GM Brandon Beane knew they were close to finishing the deal. The easy back-and-forth between the team and Cook's camp led to this record-breaking contract.

Diana BeasleyWriter
