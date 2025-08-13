Alonso Breaks Mets Home Run Record with Two-Homer Night

With two powerful swings Tuesday night at Citi Field, Pete Alonso blasted his way past Darryl Strawberry into the Mets' record books.

His first hit came like thunder in the third inning. The shot - a 386-foot rocket to right-center that left his bat at 112.8 mph - came off Atlanta's Spencer Strider's 95.1 mph fastball. As the ball flew through the night sky, fans jumped to their feet, their cheers filling the stadium while the 30-year-old rounded the bases.

He didn't stop there, hitting another one in the sixth off Austin Cox. His 254th career homer helped drive New York past the Braves 13-5, ending their week-long losing streak.

"He's watching film 24/7...That says a lot," said Manager Carlos Mendoza to Mets Merized Online.

When that third-inning homer put the Mets up 5-1, it broke Strawberry's record that had stood untouched since May 1988 - showing just how impressive the feat was after nearly four decades.

Through 118 games this year, Alonso has hit 28 homers. His hot streak comes at a key time - the Mets are five games behind Philadelphia in their division while holding a tight two-game lead for the last playoff spot.

After signing a $54 million deal for two years, he's showing his value. Back in 2019, his 53 homers set both team and MLB rookie records in a single season.

He's in elite company - only Dave Kingman, Howard Johnson and Strawberry had led the National League in home runs while playing for the Mets. His 2019 performance broke the old team record of 41, which Carlos Beltran and Todd Hundley had shared.