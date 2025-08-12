Texas Takes Historic No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25 Poll

In a close finish, Texas earned its first preseason No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 college football poll. The race was incredibly tight - just five points separated the Longhorns from Penn State, making it the closest preseason vote in 27 years.

The final count showed Texas getting 25 first-place votes with 1,552 total points. Penn State came right behind with 23 first-place votes and 1,547 points, while defending champions Ohio State landed third, getting 11 first-place votes and 1,472 points.

For Penn State, the No. 2 ranking is their best preseason position since leading the polls in 1997. Clemson took fourth place with four first-place votes. Georgia, last year's runner-up, finished fifth with one vote.

The rankings had some eyebrow-raisers. Alabama dropped to No. 8 - their lowest preseason spot since 2008. Miami jumped into the top 10, Arizona State landed at No. 11, Illinois grabbed No. 12, and SMU surprised at No. 16.

The season opens with a huge matchup on August 30. No. 1 Texas takes on No. 3 Ohio State in a rematch of last year's playoff game, where the Buckeyes won 28-14.

The AP Poll, entering its 90th year, features three Big Ten teams in the top 10: 1. Texas (25) 2. Penn State (23) 3. Ohio State (11) 4. Clemson (4) 5. Georgia (1) 6. Notre Dame 7. Oregon (1) 8. Alabama 9. LSU 10. Miami

Places 11-15 went to Arizona State, Illinois, South Carolina, Michigan, and Florida. SMU heads the 16-20 group, followed by Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Indiana.