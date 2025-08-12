Tampa Bay Rays vs Athletics: Odds, Run Line, and Total

When asked how people tried to cheat at chess before computers took hold, Garry Kasparov replied, "Poisons, potions, powders … and rays." The struggling Tampa Bay Rays are so desperate for a series win that they're probably ready to try "potions and powders" against the host Athletics this week. Thankfully, all that was needed to win Monday's opener was good old-fashioned slugging.

The Tampa Bay Rays will try to clinch their second series win in three meetings in tonight's middle match with the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, set to begin at 10:05 p.m. EST.

Handicappers aren't sure who to favor on the moneyline, but they're darn sure it's going to be an exciting game full of scoring. Totals betting for the second Rays-Athletics game is headed for Pluto at O/U (10).

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+147)

Athletics +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Rays -105

Athletics -107

Total

Over 9.5 (-107)

Under 9.5 (-105)

The above data was collected on August 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Oakland Athletics Betting Trends

The Tampa Bay Rays are 3-4 on their current road trip.

Totals have gone over in five of the Rays' last six ball games.

Totals have gone under in nine of the last 11 Rays-Athletics games.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Oakland Athletics Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ace pitcher Shane McClanahan remains on rehab duty with biceps tendinitis.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe is on the 10-day IL with left ankle tendinitis.

Center fielder Chandler Simpson is day-to-day with an injured finger.

First baseman Jonathan Aranda is on the 10-day IL with a fractured left wrist.

Utility pitcher Manuel Rodríguez is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Utility player Richie Palacios is on the 60-day IL with a right knee sprain.

Relief pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 60-day IL following facial surgery.

Oakland Athletics

Shortstop Jacob Wilson is on the 10-day IL with a fractured forearm.

Third baseman Max Muncy is on the 10-day IL with a right hand fracture.

Center fielder Denzel Clarke is on the 10-day IL with a right adductor strain.

Relief pitcher Grant Holman is on the 60-day IL with right rotator cuff tendinitis.

Relief pitcher Jose Leclerc is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Oakland Athletics Predictions and Picks

Rays infielder Junior Caminero comes off one of his best games of the season thus far, swatting three hits and a homer while scoring both runs in the 2-1 win. Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 81 runs-batted-in. Caminero's price may be "$150-200 million" for a contract extension, according to BVM Sports.

On a sad note, sites like ESPN Southwest Florida are only using "Oakland Athletics" to help orient readers while the A's get things figured out. The Athletics are technically homeless, undergoing branding changes faster than Utah Hockey Club, and playing so-called home games in Sacramento. The anticipated 2026 move to Las Vegas has helped make the club's road record superior to its "home" record this season.