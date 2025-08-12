Simpson Named Alabama’s Starting QB for Florida State Opener

Alabama picked Ty Simpson to start at quarterback in their season opener at Florida State on August 30, 2025. After weeks of battling between three players, coaches announced their decision on August 12.

"He throws a catchable ball... there are times to throw it hard and there are times to throw it easy. He's done a nice job of that," said head coach Kalen DeBoer to Roll Bama Roll.

Simpson, a fourth-year player, beat out transfer Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell. Throughout spring and fall camps, he grabbed hold of first-team reps. In the final scrimmage, he emerged as the only QB who didn't turn the ball over.

As a backup, the Tennessee native played in 16 games. He connected on 29 of 50 passes for 381 yards. His best showing came in 2023 against South Florida - he rushed for a touchdown and threw for 73 yards, helping spark 17 unanswered points.

In 2022, Simpson chose Bama over powerhouses like Clemson and Tennessee. ESPN ranked him as the second-best dual-threat QB and put him at number 29 overall in his class.

The decision opens a new chapter for Bama's quarterback room. Mack, who came over from Washington, and five-star freshman Russell will back him up this season.

Opening on the road at FSU means protecting the football and making smart decisions is crucial. Simpson showed these qualities in practice, helping him land the starting role.

His experience backing up Jalen Milroe last year gave him an advantage. Simpson's familiarity with the team helped sway coaches as they begin their first season under DeBoer.