Nevada Supreme Court Blocks NFL from Moving Gruden Case to Private Arbitration

In a major 5-2 decision, the Nevada Supreme Court stopped the NFL from moving Jon Gruden's email leak lawsuit to private arbitration. This ruling changes how the league needs to deal with disputes involving its former staff.

The court rejected the NFL's efforts to force Gruden into arbitration under Commissioner Roger Goodell. They decided that Gruden's position as a former employee means the NFL Constitution's arbitration rules don't apply to him.

"We're very pleased with the Nevada Supreme Court's decision... This victory further vindicates Coach Gruden's reputation and clears the way to swiftly bringing him full justice and holding the NFL accountable," said Adam Hosmer-Henner to ESPN.

The lawsuit comes from leaked emails showing offensive comments Gruden wrote between 2010 and 2018. These emails surfaced during an NFL investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace, leading to Gruden leaving the Raiders in 2021.

After this loss, the NFL could take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The league hasn't commented on the ruling or what they plan to do next.

Two dissenting justices disagreed with the majority. They criticized the idea of Goodell handling a case where he's named as a defendant, calling it "outrageous."

In May 2022, a Las Vegas judge first rejected the NFL's request for arbitration. Their decision noted evidence suggesting someone might have intentionally leaked Gruden's emails.

When the news first came out, a 2011 email revealed racist comments about NFL Players Association head DeMaurice Smith. More leaks followed, showing sexist and anti-gay messages.

The NFL denies leaking the emails and says Gruden's claims have no merit. They maintain he should own up to what he wrote.

Gruden coached the Raiders twice - from 1998-2001 and 2018-2021. Between those jobs, he won a Super Bowl coaching Tampa Bay and worked as an ESPN analyst.

If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't take the case, it will go to open court in Nevada. This could reveal who accessed and shared the emails during the Commanders investigation.