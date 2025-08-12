Miami Marlins vs Cleveland Guardians Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will look to break their losing streak when they kick off a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians tonight. Both of these teams have played well since the All-Star Break, but Cleveland has been especially good, going 6-2 since Aug. 1. The Marlins started off nicely, but have lost their last two series, including their last three against the Atlanta Braves. A matchup with a streaking Guardians team is unlikely to remedy their recent losing ways.

Given their lack of top-tier pitching talent, there are several pitchers on the Marlins who have been asked to fulfill multiple roles. Tonight's starter, Janson Junk, is one of them. He has started nine games this season and has pitched in relief five times, even notching a save in one of his bullpen appearances. The young righty has posted a 3.97 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP throughout the year. Those are some of the best numbers on the team, numbers Junk will look to improve upon in a tough matchup here.

Crossing swords with Junk is Cleveland starter Logan Allen. Allen has similar overall numbers to Junk, but he has had a notable struggle with his control. In his last appearance against the New York Mets, Allen gave up four walks over five innings, working through multiple jams en route to holding the Mets to a single run. Strangely, Allen has been even worse with his control and his overall pitching when playing at home, opening the door for a rebound performance from a hot-and-cold Miami offense.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-169)

Guardians -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Marlins +125

Guardians -136

Totals

Over 9 (-110)

Under 9 (-113)

*The above data was collected on August 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Marlins are one of the best teams in the MLB ATS, going 69-49 this season.

The Marlins are 34-18 as road underdogs.

The over is 17-16 when Miami plays an American League opponent.

The Guardians are 62-55 ATS this year.

The Guardians are 24-32 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 20-17-2 when Cleveland plays a National League opponent.

Marlins vs Guardians Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out

Anthony Bender, RP - Out

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out

Cleveland Guardians

Lane Thomas, CF - Out

Emmanuel Clase, RP - Out

Marlins vs Guardians Predictions and Picks