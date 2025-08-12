ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Browns’ Garrett Gets Ticket for Going 100 MPH After Game

Diana Beasley
Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Police caught Browns star defender Myles Garrett speeding at 100 mph in a 60 mph zone near the team's Strongsville practice facility. This happened early Saturday morning after the team got back from Charlotte.

Police gave him a $250 ticket - which he can pay without going to court. This isn't his first run-in with speeding violations.

Garrett has been pulled over eight times for speeding since entering the league in 2017. The Browns say they'll talk about this ongoing issue during their upcoming Eagles practice sessions in Philadelphia.

"Not smart, just not smart... you can endanger other people," said GM Andrew Berry to Heavy.com, talking about speeding issues during camp.

Last year, the Pro Bowl defender crashed his Porsche, flipping it several times while trying to avoid an animal in the road. He survived the accident.

The timing is particularly bad - this ticket comes just months after Garrett landed a huge contract. His deal, paying $40 million per year with $123 million guaranteed, breaks records for non-quarterbacks.

On the field, the defensive powerhouse dominated last season. He racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, and led the NFL with 22 tackles for loss. He's now hit double-digit sacks for seven seasons straight.

Speeding seems to be a team trend - rookie QB Shedeur Sanders got caught speeding twice in two weeks during camp.

The Browns play the Eagles next in preseason. Their regular season kicks off September 7 against Cincinnati, hoping to improve on last year's disappointing 3-14 record.

Cleveland BrownsMiles Garrett
Diana BeasleyWriter
