Rays vs Athletics Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rays limp into Sacramento tonight looking to end a three-game losing streak as they open a series with the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. First pitch is set for 10:05 p.m. EST.

Tampa Bay (57–62) has dropped five of its last seven, while the Athletics (53–67) have won back-to-back games and four of their last six. The Athletics took two of three from Tampa Bay earlier this summer, with all three games decided by just four total runs.

Ryan Pepiot (7–9, 3.77 ERA) gets the ball for the Rays, aiming to build off his last start of three runs allowed over 5.2 innings to get the win. Oakland counters with lefty Jeffrey Springs (10–7, 3.89 ERA), who has been sharp lately, giving up four earned runs in 18 innings through his last four starts.

The Rays lean heavily on 20-year-old slugger Junior Caminero, who leads the team with 32 homers and 80 RBIs. The Athletics' offense largely goes through Brent Rooker, who's batting .276 with 24 homers and 70 RBIs, but the club will be without shortstop Jacob Wilson and his .312 average because of a hamstring injury.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+155)

Athletics +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Rays -100

Athletics -108

Total

Over 9.5 (-111)

Under 9.5 (-104)

The above data was collected on August 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 2-5 on the road.

The Athletics are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 matchups and 2-2 at home.

The Rays are 4-13 straight up in their last 17 games but 13-7 in their last 20 against the Athletics.

The Athletics have won four of the last five matchups when they've played as underdogs.

The Rays have won just three of their last 17 road games.

The total has gone under in four of the Athletics' past five games.

Rays vs Athletics Injury Reports

Rays

Taylor Walls, SS — Day to day (groin).

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (knee).

Athletics

Jacob Wilson, SS — 10-day IL (forearm).

Max Muncy, 3B — 10-day IL (hand).

Brady Basso, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Denzel Clarke, CF — 10-day IL (hip).

Rays vs Athletics Predictions and Picks

"When analyzing this matchup from all angles, the Rays' greater motivation and superior bullpen should be the deciding factors. Tampa Bay simply cannot afford to drop a game to a sub-.500 team if they want to remain in the playoff hunt. Ryan Pepiot, despite some recent struggles, has the higher ceiling between the two starters .... While Oakland has shown fight recently, the talent disparity and situational urgency favor Tampa Bay." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm

"When diving into the previous seven starts for these pitchers, there is a gap as Ryan Pepiot is 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 39.2 innings, while Jeffrey Springs is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP in 40.0 innings .... The Athletics are 3-1 against the Rays in their last four games against Tampa Bay, so take the Athletics to secure the win in their own building." — Robert Antuann, Statsalt