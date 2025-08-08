Titans vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the preseason.
Last season, the Titans ended 3-14, tying the Cleveland Browns for the poorest record in the AFC. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has performed admirably in training camp, and Van Jefferson is designated as the starting receiver on the depth chart. Several rookies have made an impression throughout training camp, particularly on special teams.
Last season, the Buccaneers went 10-7 and won the NFC South Division. In the Wild Card Round, they lost to the Washington Commanders by a narrow margin of 23-20. This offseason, Tampa Bay signed some good linemen, and rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has impressed coaches and teammates during training camp. In addition, the defense has made several interceptions.
Spread
- Titans -3.5 (-104)
- Buccaneers +3.5 (-126)
Moneyline
- Titans -196
- Buccaneers +155
Total
- OVER 32.5 (-113)
- UNDER 32.5 (-115)
*The above data was collected on August 8, and may have changed since writing.
Titans vs Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Tennessee's last seven games.
- Tennessee is 0-6 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.
- Tampa Bay is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games against Tennessee.
Titans vs Buccaneers Injury Reports
Tennessee Titans
- Blake Hance, G - Questionable
- Chandler Brewer, OT - Questionable
- T'Vondre Sweat, DT - Questionable
- Treylon Burks, WR - Injured Reserve
- Will Levis, QB - Injured Reserve
- Lloyd Cushenberry III, C - Out
- L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Out
- Kevin Zeitler, G - Questionable
- Andrew Rupcich, OT - Questionable
- Jaelyn Duncan, OT - Questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Out
- Chris Godwin, WR - Out
- Sua Opeta, G - Questionable
- Cade Otton, TE - Questionable
- David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve
- Marcus Banks, S - Injured Reserve
- Kameron Johnson, WR - Questionable
- Trey Palmer, WR - Questionable
- Anthony Walker Jr., LB - Out
- Michael Pratt, QB - Out
- Desmond Watson DT - Out
Titans vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks
Tennessee concluded the previous season ranked 26th in passing yards, tied for 19th in running yards, 27th in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. The Titans enjoyed a 3-0 preseason in 2024, with all games decided by four points or fewer. Two of them were low-scoring games, while one was high-scoring. Cam Ward recently stated that the offense has been average, but this is always the case with the Titans. Ward aims to turn things around.
Tampa Bay concluded the previous season rated third in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, fourth in points scored, and sixteenth in points allowed. In 2024, the Bucs went 2-1 in preseason, with the first game ending in a tight 17-14 victory. Tampa Bay will showcase its young wideouts and cornerbacks. Kyle Trask will play quarterback in this game, and observers will be looking to see how well he reads defenses.
Best Bet: Buccaneers Moneyline
Trask will play most of the game and try to stack up some good completion numbers, a couple of touchdowns, and feed the rising stars.