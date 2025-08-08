Titans vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the preseason.

Last season, the Titans ended 3-14, tying the Cleveland Browns for the poorest record in the AFC. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has performed admirably in training camp, and Van Jefferson is designated as the starting receiver on the depth chart. Several rookies have made an impression throughout training camp, particularly on special teams.

Last season, the Buccaneers went 10-7 and won the NFC South Division. In the Wild Card Round, they lost to the Washington Commanders by a narrow margin of 23-20. This offseason, Tampa Bay signed some good linemen, and rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has impressed coaches and teammates during training camp. In addition, the defense has made several interceptions.

Spread

Titans -3.5 (-104)

Buccaneers +3.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Titans -196

Buccaneers +155

Total

OVER 32.5 (-113)

UNDER 32.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on August 8, and may have changed since writing.

Titans vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

Tennessee is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Tennessee's last seven games.

Tennessee is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.

Tampa Bay is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games against Tennessee.

Titans vs Buccaneers Injury Reports

Tennessee Titans

Blake Hance, G - Questionable

Chandler Brewer, OT - Questionable

T'Vondre Sweat, DT - Questionable

Treylon Burks, WR - Injured Reserve

Will Levis, QB - Injured Reserve

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C - Out

L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Out

Kevin Zeitler, G - Questionable

Andrew Rupcich, OT - Questionable

Jaelyn Duncan, OT - Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Out

Chris Godwin, WR - Out

Sua Opeta, G - Questionable

Cade Otton, TE - Questionable

David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve

Marcus Banks, S - Injured Reserve

Kameron Johnson, WR - Questionable

Trey Palmer, WR - Questionable

Anthony Walker Jr., LB - Out

Michael Pratt, QB - Out

Desmond Watson DT - Out

Titans vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Tennessee concluded the previous season ranked 26th in passing yards, tied for 19th in running yards, 27th in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. The Titans enjoyed a 3-0 preseason in 2024, with all games decided by four points or fewer. Two of them were low-scoring games, while one was high-scoring. Cam Ward recently stated that the offense has been average, but this is always the case with the Titans. Ward aims to turn things around.

Tampa Bay concluded the previous season rated third in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, fourth in points scored, and sixteenth in points allowed. In 2024, the Bucs went 2-1 in preseason, with the first game ending in a tight 17-14 victory. Tampa Bay will showcase its young wideouts and cornerbacks. Kyle Trask will play quarterback in this game, and observers will be looking to see how well he reads defenses.

Best Bet: Buccaneers Moneyline