Texans Safety Ward Arrested After Violating Bond Terms with Failed Alcohol Test

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested in Montgomery County, Texas on Thursday after failing an alcohol test, violating the conditions of his bond agreement.

Ward spent a single night in custody, with release scheduled for Friday. This is his second run-in with authorities since June, when he was charged with domestic violence against a family member.

"We believe that Jimmie will be vindicated. We just ask that the public reserve judgment so that we can show everyone that the Jimmie Ward they all know is the same person and did not commit this," said attorney Steve Jackson to ESPN.

Ward's June 12 arrest came after his fiancée reported a violent incident to police. She alleged he struck her face, choked her, and threatened to kill her. She described how he "slapped her in the face, strangled her and threatened to kill her," the assistant district attorney stated.

Under Texas law, this third-degree felony carries potential punishment of up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $10,000. A grand jury will examine the case on August 31.

"We will work with the league. We will be compliant on our end, do the best we can. Whatever the outcome is we'll handle it accordingly," Nick Caserio told reporters while addressing the situation.

Ward came to Houston on a $13 million deal last year after spending nine years with San Francisco. His contract includes a potential $10.5 million extension through 2025.

A foot surgery has kept Ward on the physically unable to perform list, preventing him from participating in training camp.

The NFL has opened an investigation under its personal conduct policy. The Texans are waiting for the legal process to play out before making decisions about Ward's future with the team.