Talladega Nights Buzz Kill Kyle Larson is Upset

Talladega Nights buzz kill and Nascar racer Kyle Larson needs to loosen up and have a sense of humor. He recently said the Will Ferrell movie 'Talladega Nights' from 20 years ago turned NASCAR into a joke. He went on to say the smash hit movie didn't do anything good for the sport.

Yes the movie parodied a lot of silly stuff that happens in NASCAR. But it was a make believe movie. And a comedy. The movie did its job. If Larson and others can't see it for what it was then they need to chill out. If anything, it made NASCAR more likable. And the movie came out in the day when NASCAR was in its prime. Even the sport's biggest driver Dale Earnhardt Jr appeared in the movie. Talk about an endorsement! The movie will go down as an all time comedy classic. Tell me you don't watch it anytime it pops up on TV!

TALLADEGA NIGHTS BUZZ KILL

There is also the fact that NASCAR signed off on the movie because the flick used a lot of officially licensed items and places in the movie.

Fast forward to 2025. NASCAR is hurting. It lacks star power. Long gone are the days of Little E, Jimmy Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. Can you name 5 drivers right now off the top of your head? Do you know who won this year's Daytona 500 or the race at Talladega? William Byron won Daytona and Austin Cindric edged out Larson at Talledega by the way. Maybe that's is why Larson is so grumpy about Talladega Nights.

Sure NASCAR needs a boost right now. And a sense of humor to go with it. Don't be a Talladega Nights Buzz Kill, Kyle Larson!