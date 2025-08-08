ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Talladega Nights Buzz Kill Kyle Larson is Upset

Craig Shemon
Talladega Nights Buzz Kill

Released August 4, 2006.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Talladega Nights buzz kill and Nascar racer Kyle Larson needs to loosen up and have a sense of humor. He recently said the Will Ferrell movie 'Talladega Nights' from 20 years ago turned NASCAR into a joke. He went on to say the smash hit movie didn't do anything good for the sport.

Yes the movie parodied a lot of silly stuff that happens in NASCAR. But it was a make believe movie. And a comedy. The movie did its job. If Larson and others can't see it for what it was then they need to chill out. If anything, it made NASCAR more likable. And the movie came out in the day when NASCAR was in its prime. Even the sport's biggest driver Dale Earnhardt Jr appeared in the movie. Talk about an endorsement! The movie will go down as an all time comedy classic. Tell me you don't watch it anytime it pops up on TV!

TALLADEGA NIGHTS BUZZ KILL

There is also the fact that NASCAR signed off on the movie because the flick used a lot of officially licensed items and places in the movie.

Fast forward to 2025. NASCAR is hurting. It lacks star power. Long gone are the days of Little E, Jimmy Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. Can you name 5 drivers right now off the top of your head? Do you know who won this year's Daytona 500 or the race at Talladega? William Byron won Daytona and Austin Cindric edged out Larson at Talledega by the way. Maybe that's is why Larson is so grumpy about Talladega Nights.

Sure NASCAR needs a boost right now. And a sense of humor to go with it. Don't be a Talladega Nights Buzz Kill, Kyle Larson!

Tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Kyle LarsonNASCARTalladega Nights
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury battles for a loose ball with Olivia Nelson-Ododa #10 of the Connecticut Sun
ESPN SWFLTeen Arrested After Sex Toy Hits Child at WNBA GameDiana Beasley
Joe Burrow speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
ESPN SWFLNYC Pawn Shop Owner Pleads Guilty in $2.5M Athlete Property Theft RingDiana Beasley
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks off of the court after a game against the Connecticut Sun
ESPN SWFLClark Drops Out of WNBA All-Star Game with Groin InjuryDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub