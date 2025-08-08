Steelers vs Jaguars: Odds, Spread, and Total

This Week 1 Preseason game pits the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, the Steelers finished with a 10-7 record and the number six seed in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens defeated them 28–14 in the Wild Card Round. Roman Wilson is one of Pittsburgh's young players to keep an eye on throughout the preseason. There are also some positional conflicts on this team at tight end and running back.

The Jaguars tied for the second-worst record in the AFC with a 4-13 record at the end of the previous season. Travis Hunter's multi-position role and the team's overall performance have been the main topics of the Jag's training camp. Every other play, Hunter has been playing a different position and working on both sides of the ball.

Spread

Steelers +4 (-118)

Jaguars -4 (-114)

Moneyline

Steelers +163

Jaguars -227

Total

Over 36.5 (-127)

Under 36.5 (-103)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Steelers vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Pittsburgh's last six games.

Pittsburgh is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Jacksonville's last six games.

Jacksonville is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Jacksonville's last six games against Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs Jaguars Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonnu Smith, TE - Questionable

Will Howard, QB - Questionable

Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable

Joey Porter Jr. CB - Questionable

Calvin Anderson, OT - Questionable

Dean Lowry, DT - Injured Reserve

Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable

Jacob Slade, DT - Injured Reserve

Cory Trice Jr. - CB - Questionable

Broderick Jones, OT - Questionable

Donald Parham Jr. TE - Injured Reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars

Arik Armstead, DE - Questionable

Brian Thomas Jr. WR - Questionable

Jalen McLeod, LB - Questionable

Johnny Mundt, TE - Questionable

Cole Van Lanen, OT - Questionable

Caleb Ransaw, CB - Questionable

Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable

Maason Smith, DT - Out

Cooper Hodges, OT - Out

Steelers vs Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Pittsburgh finished the previous season ranked ninth in points against, 16th in points scored, 11th in rushing yards, and 27th in throwing yards. The Steelers had a 0–3 preseason in 2024. Although the offense was wildly uneven, all three losses were by a single touchdown. Even though the Pittsburgh defense excels at making key plays, the offense must take advantage of such opportunities.

Jacksonville finished the previous season tied for 27th in points against, 24th in passing yards, 26th in rushing yards, and 26th in points scored. The Jaguars went 3-0 and won all three of their games by double digits during the 2024 preseason. Around all three games, the offense hovered around the mid-20s while the defense allowed 13 points or fewer. This club has not lost a preseason game since 2022 and performs admirably throughout the preseason. One player to keep an eye on in this one is Tank Bigsby.

Best Bet: Jaguars Spread