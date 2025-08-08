Steelers vs Jaguars: Odds, Spread, and Total

This Week 1 Preseason game pits the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Last season, the Steelers finished with a 10-7 record and the number six seed in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens defeated them 28–14 in the Wild Card Round. Roman Wilson is one of Pittsburgh's young players to keep an eye on throughout the preseason. There are also some positional conflicts on this team at tight end and running back.
The Jaguars tied for the second-worst record in the AFC with a 4-13 record at the end of the previous season. Travis Hunter's multi-position role and the team's overall performance have been the main topics of the Jag's training camp. Every other play, Hunter has been playing a different position and working on both sides of the ball.
Spread
- Steelers +4 (-118)
- Jaguars -4 (-114)
Moneyline
- Steelers +163
- Jaguars -227
Total
- Over 36.5 (-127)
- Under 36.5 (-103)
*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Steelers vs Jaguars Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Pittsburgh's last six games.
- Pittsburgh is 0-5 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Jacksonville's last six games.
- Jacksonville is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Jacksonville's last six games against Pittsburgh.
Steelers vs Jaguars Injury Reports
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jonnu Smith, TE - Questionable
- Will Howard, QB - Questionable
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable
- Joey Porter Jr. CB - Questionable
- Calvin Anderson, OT - Questionable
- Dean Lowry, DT - Injured Reserve
- Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable
- Jacob Slade, DT - Injured Reserve
- Cory Trice Jr. - CB - Questionable
- Broderick Jones, OT - Questionable
- Donald Parham Jr. TE - Injured Reserve
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Arik Armstead, DE - Questionable
- Brian Thomas Jr. WR - Questionable
- Jalen McLeod, LB - Questionable
- Johnny Mundt, TE - Questionable
- Cole Van Lanen, OT - Questionable
- Caleb Ransaw, CB - Questionable
- Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable
- Maason Smith, DT - Out
- Cooper Hodges, OT - Out
Steelers vs Jaguars Predictions and Picks
Pittsburgh finished the previous season ranked ninth in points against, 16th in points scored, 11th in rushing yards, and 27th in throwing yards. The Steelers had a 0–3 preseason in 2024. Although the offense was wildly uneven, all three losses were by a single touchdown. Even though the Pittsburgh defense excels at making key plays, the offense must take advantage of such opportunities.
Jacksonville finished the previous season tied for 27th in points against, 24th in passing yards, 26th in rushing yards, and 26th in points scored. The Jaguars went 3-0 and won all three of their games by double digits during the 2024 preseason. Around all three games, the offense hovered around the mid-20s while the defense allowed 13 points or fewer. This club has not lost a preseason game since 2022 and performs admirably throughout the preseason. One player to keep an eye on in this one is Tank Bigsby.
Best Bet: Jaguars Spread
The Steelers' offense struggles to score in the critical moments, and they struggled in the preseason last season. The Jaguars have a good running game and a good buzz going with some young talent.