Rays vs Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

After getting two wins in a row for the first time since mid-July, the Rays now head to Seattle with a chance to build some late-season momentum. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners (63–53), meanwhile, are trending in the opposite direction. They've won four straight and seven of their last ten, surging within 1.5 games of the AL West lead.

Seattle will look to extend its current four-game home win streak behind ace Luis Castillo (8–6, 3.22 ERA). Castillo has been dependable all season, striking out 115 over 131.1 innings while holding opponents to a .244 average.

The Rays (57–59) will counter with Drew Rasmussen (9–5, 2.81 ERA), who's quietly been one of the league's more effective arms. He posted 5.1 shutout innings against the Dodgers in his last start and boasts a 1.02 WHIP across 105.2 innings.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-200)

Mariners -1.5 (+173)

Moneyline

Rays +116

Mariners -125

Total

Over 7.5 (+102)

Under 7.5 (-112)

The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rays are 3-5 in their last eight games when playing as the underdogs.

The Mariners have won six of their last eight times when playing as the favorites.

The Rays have won four of their last 10 matchups and have won three of their last seven on the road.

The Mariners are 7-3 over their last 10 games, including 6-1 at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Rays' last six games.

The total has gone over in four of the Mariners' last five outings.

Rays vs Mariners Injury Reports

Rays

Jonny DeLuca, CF — Day to day (hamstring).

Jonathan Aranda, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (knee).

Mariners

Josh Naylor, 1B — Day to day (shoulder).

Bryce Miller, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Luke Raley, RF — 10-day IL (back).

Trent Thornton, RP — 15-day IL (Achilles).

Rays vs Mariners Predictions and Picks

"Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen has a 2.81 ERA with 0.9 home runs allowed per nine innings, but he'll face a Mariners lineup that's no longer the light-hitting group from earlier this season. The additions of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez last week boost an offense averaging 3.9 runs per game at home. Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo has been at his best at home, with a 3.22 ERA overall and 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed, dropping to a 2.29 ERA at home. Pick: Mariners." — Greg Peterson, VSiN

"The Rays have won back-to-back games, but the Mariners are having a great season, and I see them taking over this game from the first inning. The Mariners, who average 4.58 runs per game, should drive in runs at will .... The Mariners should limit the Rays' batting order with Luis Castillo pitching multiple strong innings to allow the bullpen to close out the game with a lead. The Mariners should win the game with a strong performance at home." — Mike Fink, Winners and Whiners